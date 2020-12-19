CHRISTMAS Meals for Take-out and Delivery in NYC

These are busy times and restaurants are prepping food so that you can check meal planning off your list of things to do on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the wide variety of options below for take out or delivery to enjoy in the comfort of your home. We have indicated opening hours and ordering deadlines so you get your food in plenty of time to relax and celebrate. Some of the selections are available on Christmas Eve and others on Christmas Day. Happy holidays!

Ed's Lobster Bar - For Christmas Eve, Ed's Lobster Bar in SoHo is offering a Feast of the Seven Fishes menu offered for takeout, which includes items such as crab-stuffed mushrooms, mini lobster rolls, jumbo shrimp cocktail and more! Takeout and delivery orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. The cost is $115 per person plus tax & delivery if applicable. E-mail soho@lobsterbarnyc.com to place your order.

Leyla - The casual-chic restaurant on the Upper West Side located at 108 West 74th Street. The restaurant melds rustic and new world Turkish cuisine with Mediterranean influences, and is open for delivery and takeout and Christmas Eve. Helmed by Executive Chef Met Kaba, the kitchen spotlights an array of mezzes, salads and main dishes. Delivery and takeout are available through the restaurant's website, UberEast, DoorDash and GrubHub with star dishes including Pide, LEYLA's signature dish. Made a la minute in a special ceramic oven, selections include a Slow Cooked Short Rib Pide with an eggplant spread and kashar cheese. An additional dish is Eriste, a creamy and decadent hand cut Turkish pasta dish with cubed lamb, sumac and cumin in a brown butter yogurt sauce.

Amigo by Nai - The taqueria and cocktail experience in the East Village is a collaboration from Executive Chef/Owner Ruben Rodriguez of Nai Tapas and Juan "Billy" Acosta. It will be open for delivery/takeout on Christmas Eve for those who prefer a more unique holiday dining experience. The menu features a selection of tacos including Maciza, pork butt with the bone in; Rabo: oxtail, red mojo and shiso peppers with an optional side of consommé; and Coliflor, shawarma roasted cauliflower with avocado lime chimichurri and marcona almonds. Additionally, they offer aperitivos like Frijoles con Chorizo and Esquite de Maiz Gratinado. Tacos are available by the pound for delivery and takeout at Amigo by Nai, which averages out to about 10-12 tacos. Amigo by Nai has also created four to-go cocktail bottles. You can order via the website or GrubHub and Seamless. You can view the menu here:

Jungsik - The restaurant in Tribeca has created a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day delivery experience that is sure to be most memorable. The two-starred Michelin New Korean restaurant, helmed by Executive Chef Suyoung Park and Pastry Chef Eunji Lee will be offering a special to-go menu on Christmas Eve and Day for $135 per person and this will consist of five courses spotlighting a seasonal salad, Yookhwe Bibimbap (Wagyu Beef Tartare mixed rice), Lobster, Galbi, and a Christmas Wreath dessert. The to-go special menus can be ordered through Tock.

Hole in the Wall - The restaurant with multiple NYC locations will feature a Christmas Bundle, including everything you'll need for Christmas lunch delivered to your door and ready to be placed in the oven for easy preparation. The bundle includes Roast Lamb Leg with rosemary garlic and mint jelly, Shrimp on the Barbie featuring chili and garlic shrimp BBQ skewers, a Potato Bake with creamed potato and bacon scallions or Potato Salad, Mac n' Cheese, Green Beans with caramelized onions and almonds, Damper Rolls, Roast Pumpkin with honey and thyme and Pavola. Customers can also opt to have Turkey, Ham or Lamb. With every bundle purchased, a meal will be provided to the homeless over the holidays.

MIFUNE New York - The acclaimed Michelin-recognized Japanese restaurant in Midtown East, will be offering an At Home Christmas Eve and Day dinner set for $75, which serves 1 to 2 people and gives guests the chance to make their signature holiday Duck Truffle Foie Gras Pie. The set, which was prepared by Executive Chefs Yuu Shimano and Tomohiro Urata, will include the Duck Truffle Foie Gras Pie (Unbaked); Foie Gras Truffle Sauce; Potato Puree; Side of Roasted Vegetables. The set will include baking instructions and can be upgraded with add-ons from URBANI TRUFFLES such as Black Winter Truffle from Périgord, France (a whole nugget approximately 20 grams to 25 grams) for $65 or White Truffle from Northern Italy (a whole nugget approximately 10 grams to 15 grams) for $120. The MIFUNE New York Christmas Dinner at Home Set can be picked up or delivered. The pick-up time will be between 3pm to 7pm on Christmas Eve and Day, and they will deliver anywhere below 125thstreet with a window between 3pm and 7pm. Limited qualities are available and this must be preordered by e-mailing amane.mifune.delivery@gmail.com.

Fields Good Chicken - The eatery has multiple locations in NYC. The restaurant offers free delivery via the FGC Fielders app; also available on UberEats, Seamless, + GrubHub. Fields Good Chicken (FGC), the healthy chicken roastery, offers takeout and delivery to most of Manhattan south of 81st Street. Guests can expect a seasonal menu of flavorful, never-fried chicken preparations, housemade sauces and sides made with fresh, high-quality market ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible. For those located in downtown Manhattan, FGC's FiDi (101 Maiden Ln) location just-launched a new rotisserie, serving the same high-quality bird with savory herb flavors (thanks to an updated marinade recipe and seasoning), crispy, evenly-browned skin and naturally juicy meat. All FGC locations will be open on Christmas Eve until 3pm.

Senza Gluten - The restaurant is located at 206 Sullivan St in New York City. Order pickup by calling 212-475-7775; Also available for delivery via Grubhub. The restaurant is a family of beloved gluten-free Italian eateries in Greenwich Village serving up comforting, Italian classics like Lasagna, Calamari, and Pollo Alla Parmigiana. Open exclusively for takeout and local delivery, guests can enjoy the comfort of chef Jemiko L. Solo's Italian cooking from home. To show their appreciation during these challenging times, Senza Gluten is offering 20% off all takeaway orders when calling Senza Gluten directly (212-475-7775). Offer is not valid for delivery or orders placed online/in apps. Senza Gluten: Senza Gluten Cafe & Bakery will be open on Christmas Eve from 9am to 4pm.

JACX&CO has order delivery via jacxandco.menu. The vibrant new food hall located in Long Island City (28-17 Jackson Avenue), is open for takeout and local Queens delivery. Through JACX&CO's turnkey online ordering platform Bbot, guests can order from a variety of vendors in one transaction. Choose from on-the-go Italian fare at Al Volo, crispy, thin crust pizza at Beebe's, innovative, naturally smoked franks from Crif Dogs, globally inspired rice bowls from FIELDTRIP, all-day cafe fare at Ghaya, Omakase sushi and seasonal kaiseki dishes from Kissaki, traditional and modern Chinese dishes from Lotus + Cleaver, flavorful bowls, tacos and plates from Méxology, and Israeli inspired Mediterranean street food from Taïm. JACX&CO offers lunch and dinner daily from 11:00am - 9:00pm, with the exception of the all-day café Ghaya, which is open every day from 7:00am - 9:00pm. JACX&CO: JACX&CO will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve.

Partners Coffee - The popular spot has multiple locations. The Williamsburg, West Village and Long Island City cafe locations of the Brooklyn-based specialty coffee company are open for takeout and delivery. Pair a hot coffee, such as the seasonal, horchata-inspired Oatchata Latte, with a housemade baked good, or a hearty breakfast sandwich or burrito. Daily lunch options are also available. Partners' Williamsburg, West Village and Long Island City locations will close at 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Soogil - The restaurant, located in the East Village is in the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Chef Soogil Lim takes inspiration from his classic culinary training at Restaurant Daniel, offering a six-course Christmas Tasting Menu with amuse bouches ($95) that highlights traditional French holiday ingredients like foie gras and black truffles. Highlights include Foie Gras with brussels sprouts, poached peach and pickled beech mushrooms; Turbot with pickled mussels and leek velouté; Beef Wellington with prosciutto, sake mushrooms and spinach (full menu below) and Truffle + Chocolate, a dark chocolate panna cotta topped with fresh black truffles. In addition, guests can order chef's signature Uni Bowl with matsutake mushrooms, seaweed rice, pickled chayote, smoked trout roe, kamtae and pine nuts ($23) and black Perigord truffles from France ($17 for 3 grams). On both days, the tasting menu will be available for delivery and pickup from 11:30am - 8pm on Tock. Soogil will also offer a special wine pairing for the tasting menu with two half bottles chosen by sommelier Haksoo Kim. The crisp, fresh 2018Domaine Vocoret et Fils Chablis pairs with the amuse bouches, Kampachi and the Turbot, while the 2018 Castellare de Castellini Chianti Classico is a perfect match with the Foie Gras and Beef Wellington ($78 for 2 half bottles).

Loulou - The beloved bistro in Chelsea serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Enjoy signature menu items from Executive Chef Jarett Brodie including Duck Leg Confit with apple rosemary puree and gala chutney or their popular Steak Frites featuring a 7 ounce skirt steak and béarnaise. That is in addition to a beverage program with a large selection of craft cocktails, wine, and beer. Delivery is available on Christmas Day since Loulou is open 365 days a year.

Fornino - This Italian go-to spot in Greenpoint, Brooklyn at 849 Manhattan Avenue will be open on Christmas Day for deliveries. Indulge in Chef & Owner Michael Ayoub's wood-fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and alcoholic beverages. This 15-year old beloved brand has a wide selection of gourmet first, second, and third generation pizzas to indulge in since calories don't count in 2020.

Mercado Little Spain - Celebrate this holiday with a festive feast fit for a Spaniard from the restaurant in Hudson Yards. This Christmas, Chef Nico Lopez is sharing the traditions of his native Spain with three separate limited-time Feasts: Holiday Canelones, Holiday Cordero & Holiday Pollo de Navidad, each perfect for parties of 6 to celebrate at home. Add Spanish sips, including the sparkling Cuvée José Trio available exclusively during the holiday season. Available for Christmas pickup windows December 23 and 24, from 11am to 8pm. Holiday Cordero & Holiday Canelones Feast Menu ($275) & Holiday Pollo de Navidad Feast ($210). Both packages are available for pre-order here: https://www.exploretock.com/mercadolittlespain/

Kimika - The Japanese-Italian restaurant in Nolita, will be offering a Christmas Feast for takeout ($395 serving 4-6 people). available for pick up on 12/23 and 12/24 from 12-3pm. The feast includes a choice of smoked crescent duck or porchetta, along with items like Crispy Mixed Beans, Spicy Olives, Seasonal Tsukemono, Pizzette Fritte, Winter Chicory Salad, Cabbage Mille Foglie, Stuffed Koginut Squash, Crispy Rice Cake Lasagna and Matcha Swirl Panettone Cake. Kimika also has desserts available ala carte including Matcha Swirl, Chocolate Mochi Panettone and The Baking Bean Cioccolata Kit as well as cocktails like Clarified Mulled Wine, Fig Old Fashioned and Sencha Sour. Orders can be placed on RESY.

Wayla - The Lower East Side Thai restaurant, will be offering a "Kwam Sook" Happiness set for take out ($195 serving for 4-6 people). Available for pickup on 12/23 and 12/24 from 1pm-5pm. The menu includes Salad Kek- Thai basil salad with mint lime dressing; Khao Tung- crispy rice cracker with mushrooms, radish, and peanuts; See Krong Moo Yang- truffle-honey bbq spare ribs; Gai Yang Samoon Prai- whole grilled southern-thai herb chicken, lemongrass, garlic, cilantro (3 lbs); Mun- roasted baby potatoes and rainbow carrots; Khao Ga Ti - coconut cumin rice in banana leaves; Look Choop- mini fruit-shaped mung bean sweets; and a six pack of Singha. Order via RESY.

Rosella - The recently opened sustainable sushi restaurant in the East Village, will be offering sushi sets for two ($150). Pre-orders will be available on Tock for pickups are on Christmas Eve at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. The menu features Seasonal Ceviche, Pickle Snack, Assorted Little Rolls, Assorted Nigiri , Sea-Urchin Rice with Salmon Roe, Choice of Laksa, or Paitan, Cotton Cheesecake, and a jar of Yoni's house-made Xo Sauce.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com