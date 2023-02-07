Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHIVAS REGAL Pina Colada for Mardi Gras

Feb. 07, 2023  
With Mardi Gras only a few weeks away, Chivas Regal wants you to let the good times roll with their delicious "oldie but goodie" frozen cocktail - the Chivas Colada!

This twist on the classic Piña Colada is the perfect way to shake things - whether you're celebrating at home or on bourbon street! The rich flavors of this Chivas Extra 13 YO rum cask mixed with the classic sweetness of a Piña Colada is like liquid sunshine in a cup.

Chivas Piña Colada

Ingredients:

-1 part Chivas Extra 13 Rum Cask

-⅓ part pineapple juice

-¼ part lime juice

-¼ part sweet coconut cream

-Pineapple slice and mint, to garnish

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shark with ice for approximately 10 seconds. Strain into a tall glass with ice. Add garnish and serve.

For more information on Chivas and additional recipes, please visit https://www.chivas.com/en-US .

