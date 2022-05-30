CHIVAS 12 Blended Scotch Whisky and Refreshing Sangria

We are excited to share that the blended Scotch whisky, Chivas, one of the world's biggest-selling Scotch whiskies, has unveiled a fresh new look for its flagship blend, Chivas 12, marking the biggest redesign in Chivas' 112-year history.

Currently shipping to markets across the US, the redesign sees the iconic Chivas 12 bottle reshaped and elongated to stand taller and prouder while still retaining its recognizable rounded shoulders. While updated, its crest still boasts the 'luckenbooth,' a symbol embodying the Chivas values of ambition, generosity, and unapologetic success, and shines a light on the beating heart of the brand. The striking new look blends boldness, modernity, and status, while still flexing the luxury and distinguished heritage long associated with Chivas.

In addition to being stylish, the entire redesign project was conceived with sustainability at its heart as part of parent company Chivas Brothers' 2025 target of 100% recyclable, reusable, compostable or bio-based packaging. The new bottle is lighter, saving over 1000 tonnes of glass annually, while the outer packaging is now made from fully recyclable materials. The whisky in each bottle remains the same renowned smooth, rich, and generous Chivas 12 blend.

"I'm particularly proud of the central role sustainability has played in reconceptualising Chivas 12 for a new generation," Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director for Chivas, stated. "With this redesign, we have once again reinforced our belief that sustainable luxury is not an oxymoron."

Check out this delightfully refreshing "Extra Sangria" recipe that uses Chivas 12 Sangria.

Extra Sangria

Ingredients:

-1/2 parts Chivas Extra 13 Sherry Cask

-¼ parts Campo Viejo Rioja

-¼ parts lemon juice

-¼ parts sugar syrup

-1 part soda water

-Orange wedge, to garnish

Method: Build all ingredients in a glass. Fill the glass to the top with ice. Add garnish. Serve.

For more information on Chivas, where to purchase, and additional recipes, visit https://www.chivas.com/en-US/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chivas