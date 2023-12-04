CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle for Exquisite Cocktails, Small Plates and Piano Music

CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Feeling GIFTY? Selections for Food and Drink Lovers! Photo 1 Feeling GIFTY? Selections for Food and Drink Lovers!
IRMANA-Delightful Sicilian Wines Embracing Sustainable Practices Photo 2 IRMANA-Delightful Sicilian Wines Embracing Sustainable Practices
The Iconic Sand Dollar Lounge Announces Pizza Pop-Ups For A Good Cause At Miracle On Sprin Photo 3 The Iconic Sand Dollar Lounge Announces Pizza Pop-Ups For A Good Cause At Miracle On Spring Mountain
Celebrate the Season with TRINCHERO FAMILY ESTATES Heritage Collection Photo 4 Celebrate the Season with TRINCHERO FAMILY ESTATES Heritage Collection

CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle for Exquisite Cocktails, Small Plates and Piano Music

Excellent drinks, incredible views, delightful music, and delectable food!  What could be better?  A visit to Center Bar at The Shops at Columbus Circle will definitely make your holiday season shine bright.  Located on the 4th floor and accessible by elevator or escalator, make it part of your visit to the Columbus Circle area.  It’s an ideal destination for Broadway and Lincoln Center theatergoers before or after the show. Visit Center Bar whenever you are shopping uptown or strolling through Central Park.

CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle for Exquisite Cocktails, Small Plates and Piano Music

We stopped by on a weekday evening. The venue presents exceptional live piano music five nights a week.  Take a seat at their spacious bar or relax at one of their lounge tables and order an inspired craft cocktail, classic drink, champagne, or fine wine by the glass. Their current menu has special holiday cocktails that are sure to please. Indulge in a delicious array savory and sweet small bites from celebrated chef, Michael Lomanoco who helms the kitchen at the neighboring restaurant, Porter House Bar & Grill.

Let’s talk views! Center Bar offers a broad, stunning view of Central Park and the NYC skyline.  Guests will also be delighted to watch The Shops at Columbus Circle’s annual holiday lights show, “Holiday Under the Stars” that adds to the festive ambiance. The spectacular lighting features an ever-changing colorful display of huge stars that are suspended from the ceiling. 

CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle for Exquisite Cocktails, Small Plates and Piano Music

One trip to Center Bar will never be enough.  We are sure it will soon be one of your favorite spots in the neighborhood. And stay tuned to Broadwayworld.  We will keep our readers informed about Center Bar’s upcoming special events!

Visit https://www.theshopsatcolumbuscircle.com/restaurants/center-bar/ for more information about Center Bar or call 212.823.9482.  They currently serve food and and ocktails Tuesday to Saturday from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Center Bar



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
PERONI and SOL-Beers for Your Holidays Photo
PERONI and SOL-Beers for Your Holidays

This festive season has officially begun.  And while we can’t all escape the cold, imported beers from Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Sol deliver the taste you can count on to transport you and your guests to a wonderful feeling of warmth and friendship during the holidays.

2
WHISKIES OF THE WORLD Comes to Brooklyn, Saturday 12/9 Photo
WHISKIES OF THE WORLD Comes to Brooklyn, Saturday 12/9

America’s premier, one-of-a-kind tasting event for whiskey connoisseurs and enthusiasts, Whiskies of the World, has once again bringing together some of the finest whiskey distillers and brands from around the world for its 2023 tour and the next stop is Brooklyn, NY at The Weylin on December 9th.

3
CREAMLINE for Gingerbread House Building and More Photo
CREAMLINE for Gingerbread House Building and More

Creamline, the Farm-Sourced American classics restaurant in partnership with Ronnybrook Farm, will be hosting Boozy Gingerbread House Building Events at their Gotham West Market location on December 12th and their Chelsea Market location on December 13th, from 6-8pm.

4
New CAMELBACK WINTER VILLAGE Kicks Off Holiday Magic with Santa Claus Photo
New CAMELBACK WINTER VILLAGE Kicks Off Holiday Magic with Santa Claus

Camelback Resort is excited to announce the official start of the holiday season with an enchanting event at the new Camelback Winter Village.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

PERONI and SOL-Beers for Your HolidaysPERONI and SOL-Beers for Your Holidays
Interview: Arianna Cacioppo as Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Centenary Stage CompanyInterview: Arianna Cacioppo as Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Centenary Stage Company
CREAMLINE for Gingerbread House Building and MoreCREAMLINE for Gingerbread House Building and More
WHISKIES OF THE WORLD Comes to Brooklyn, Saturday 12/9WHISKIES OF THE WORLD Comes to Brooklyn, Saturday 12/9

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You