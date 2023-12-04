CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle for Exquisite Cocktails, Small Plates and Piano Music

Excellent drinks, incredible views, delightful music, and delectable food! What could be better? A visit to Center Bar at The Shops at Columbus Circle will definitely make your holiday season shine bright. Located on the 4th floor and accessible by elevator or escalator, make it part of your visit to the Columbus Circle area. It’s an ideal destination for Broadway and Lincoln Center theatergoers before or after the show. Visit Center Bar whenever you are shopping uptown or strolling through Central Park.

We stopped by on a weekday evening. The venue presents exceptional live piano music five nights a week. Take a seat at their spacious bar or relax at one of their lounge tables and order an inspired craft cocktail, classic drink, champagne, or fine wine by the glass. Their current menu has special holiday cocktails that are sure to please. Indulge in a delicious array savory and sweet small bites from celebrated chef, Michael Lomanoco who helms the kitchen at the neighboring restaurant, Porter House Bar & Grill.

Let’s talk views! Center Bar offers a broad, stunning view of Central Park and the NYC skyline. Guests will also be delighted to watch The Shops at Columbus Circle’s annual holiday lights show, “Holiday Under the Stars” that adds to the festive ambiance. The spectacular lighting features an ever-changing colorful display of huge stars that are suspended from the ceiling.

One trip to Center Bar will never be enough. We are sure it will soon be one of your favorite spots in the neighborhood. And stay tuned to Broadwayworld. We will keep our readers informed about Center Bar’s upcoming special events!

Visit https://www.theshopsatcolumbuscircle.com/restaurants/center-bar/ for more information about Center Bar or call 212.823.9482. They currently serve food and and ocktails Tuesday to Saturday from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Center Bar