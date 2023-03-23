CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24

National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression. Cenote Ahumado Tequila (SRP: $75.99) is a smoked tequila reposado, which exhibits aromas like campfire, hickory smoke, Clover Honey and ginger, as well as flavors of blade mace, crème brûlée, toasted coconut and fire-roasted peppers. It's the bottle you will want to have in your home bar.

The growth of tequila has been a non-stop race to the top since its uptick in 2004, most recently valued at USD 9.89 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 10.43 billion in 2022 to USD 15.57 billion by 2029. With this continued growth, distilleries are becoming more creative and innovative in their products, resulting in some really cool batches that they are sharing with the world.

While most smoky tequilas are unaged, Ahumado is unique in that it is rested in oak barrels for more than 2 months to develop additional character, mellows in flavor, and blooms into a beautiful, golden color. This is a special creation that is bound to taste like nothing you've ever experienced before.

This distinct blend of tradition and innovation makes for an extremely unique and complex tequila like never seen before. This one-of-a-kind 100% blue weber agave spirit is roasted under the supervision member of the Board of Directors of Mujeres del Mezcal y Maguey de Mexico, Eleana Nunez, before Master Distiller Arturo Fuentes, the inspired innovator at the state-of-the-art Finos Distillery, employs modern fermentation and distilling with exceptional quality control to yield a tequila worthy of the Cenote name.

"With blueprints from ancient mezcal pit ovens, we leveraged insight from generational mezcal producers to recreate this very special Cenote Ahumado pit oven. Once it was built, I continued to collaborate during the cooking and production process to bring you this unique variety," says Nunez.

For National Cocktail Day, check out this outstanding recipe that you can mix with Cenote Ahumado.



Smokey Sunrise

Ingredients:

-2 oz mango juice

-2 oz Cenote Ahumado

-1 oz lime juice

-3 dashes of smoked chili bitters

-½ oz hibiscus syrup

-San Pellegrino Aranicata orange

-Garnish: pineapple fronds, tajin

Method: Combine mango juice, tequila, bitters in a shaker. Add ice, shake briefly to combine and strain into a tall, ice-filled glass. Combine the Cenote Ahumado and hibiscus syrup in a small jigger or shot glass and stir to combine. Pour that into the glass so that it sinks to the bottom. Top with Aranciata soda and a quick shake of tajin.

For more information on Cenote Tequila, please visit http://tequilacenote.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cenote Tequila