CELLO Cheesemaker and @thelushlife on Instagram Live 8/31 at 5:30 pm for Cheese and Wine Pairings

Specialty cheesemaker, Cello , is back at it again with another exciting virtual event. This time the brand is teaming up with wine expert, Sarah Tracey of @thelushlife to spotlight a classic indulgence, wine and cheese. There's nothing like a chilled glass of wine and the perfect bite of cheese to sweetly bid farewell to summer and Cello is making it easier than ever to find the ultimate pairings.

The event will feature pairings with an array of cheeses from Cello's fan favorite cheese flights, the timeless Holiday variety, and newly launched Breeze and Sunrise which include some incredibly unique flavors like Blueberry Lemon Fontal and Red Wine Soaked Goat Cheese. As a precursor to upcoming Labor Day weekend celebrations, the event will leave participants ready to go grab the perfect pairings for that end of summer bash.

With a dedication to helping consumers everywhere Cheese Confidently by providing educational resources and exciting tips, all of Cello's cheese flights include pairing suggestions directly on the package. This feature is just one of the many ways Cello continues to encourage more enjoyable cheese-filled experiences. As a staple in homes nationwide, Cello remains committed to producing quality products that help make life's warmest moments even tastier.

Join Cello and host Sarah Tracey, next Tuesday, August 31st and taste along. Full details below!

WHO: Cello Cheese x @thelushlife

WHAT: Cheesing with Cello Labor Day Pairings

WHEN: Tuesday, August 31st @ 5:30PM EST

WHERE: Instagram Live via @thelushlife page

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cello