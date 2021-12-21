CELLO CHEESE for Holiday Celebrating and Cooking

Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of an Instagram Live cooking demo with Nadia Aidi, @foodmymuse. She showcased two delightful recipes that use Cello Cheese.

Cello is the renowned cheese brand with a fine assortment of cheeses that work beautifully in your holiday recipes, on cheeseboards, and for snacking. They encourage you to #cheeseconfidently.

We have Nadia's delicious recipes for Whipped & Baked Mashed Potatoes and her Dark Chocolate Mascarpone Mousse with Dulche de Leche that both use Cello Cheeses. We know you will love making them and be sure to look for more recipes on the Cello web site here.

Nadia's Famous Whipped & Baked Mashed Potatoes with a Twist

Ingredients:

Directions:

Cut up your potatoes in quarters. Bring your water to a boil and add some salt, enough for it to taste like the ocean Boil for about 12 min or until you can easily pierce with a fork Drain, reserving some of the water Using your hand mixer add in butter and mascarpone, mix until light and fluffy. Slowly add milk until you reach the desired consistency. Add a bit of the potato water too Season with salt and pepper top with the pumpkin fontal & copper kettle Bake at 425 F for 7-8 min Top with chives

Dark Chocolate Mascarpone Mousse with Dulche de Leche

Ingredients:

8 oz dark chocolate

1 1/2 cup heavy cream

8 oz Cello Mascarpone

Zest of 1 orange

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup dulce de leche

1 tbsp brown sugar

Directions:

Melt the chocolate and let it cool Beat the 1 cup heavy cream with the brown sugar, orange zest and vanilla until you have stiff peaks Beat the dulce de leche with remaining heavy cream Beat together mascarpone and cooked melted chocolate Fold whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture until fully incorporated. Swirl in the dulce de leche Garnish with candied orange and fresh mint

When you serve Cello, your family and friends are sure to be impressed! For more information on Cello Cheeses and to find out where to purchase, please visit https://www.cellocheese.com/.

Photo credit: Nadia Aidi, @foodmymuse.