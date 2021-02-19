CAVIT Cares Pizza Challenge to Win Free Pizza

Cavit has just kicked off the Cavit Cares Pizza Challenge , for a CHANCE TO WIN A YEAR OF FREE PIZZA in partnership with Slice , the innovative tech platform powering local pizzerias.

Through entries, Cavit intends to drive local pizzeria and restaurant sales while also donating directly to the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign, an initiative that is committed to helping independent restaurants survive, rebuild, and thrive for the long term. To enter the sweepstakes, pizza lovers are invited to like or follow Cavit on Instagram or Facebook, and then post a picture of their favorite local pizza slice paired with their favorite Cavit wine using the hashtag, #cavitcarespizzachallenge and tagging @cavitwines. All participants in the sweepstakes will automatically be entered for a chance to win a year of free pizza.

In addition to awareness brought on from the social media posts, for every entry, Cavit will be donating $1 (up to $20,000) to the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign. All participants are also eligible to win one of two $2,500 credits in the Slice app for "free pizza for a year." Cavit customers who order through the Slice app for the first time will receive $5 off if they use the code, CAVIT.

"The Cavit brand has been executing campaigns around pizza for over 10 years and this year we're excited to be adding elements to the program to help small businesses during this challenging time for the industry," said Bethany Burke, Sr. Vice President, Public Relations & Corp. Communications, Palm Bay International, Cavit's exclusive U.S. importer. "Who doesn't love pizza and wine? We can't wait to see consumers around the U.S. sharing their favorite pizza and of course, the delicious Cavit wines they pair it with."

For more information on Cavit Wines, please visit https://www.cavit.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cavit Wines