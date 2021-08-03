CASAMIGOS and the 4th Annual UNICEF GALA

The Casamigos was flowing in Capri where LuisaViaRoma hosted the fourth annual UNICEF gala. Guests were treated to Casamigos bottles at every table while enjoying performances by Katy Perry and John Legend as well as a live auction conducted by Harry Dalmeny of Sotheby's.

During the night guests saw Orlando Bloom auctioning off Steve McQueen's car enjoying a glass of Casamigos on the rocks during his portion of the auction.



Guests, including Orlando Bloom, Vanessa Hudgens, Maria Bakalova, Saweetie, Heidi and Leni Klum, Natasha Poly, Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Culpo, Sabrina Elba, Tina Kunakey, Cindy Bruna, Jon Kortajarena, Frida Aasen, Lais Ribeiro, Dylan Penn, Eiza González, Nat Kelley and Karolina Kurkova, raised more than 5 million euros to sustain UNICEF's work in providing care and protection to vulnerable children across the globe.



Vanessa Hudgens also forgot her shoes in the car and had to stop in town while walking here to buy a pair for the evening!

At the end of the night guests were treated to a very special surprise when John Legend joined Katy Perry on stage for a duet performance of Moon River.

For more information on Casamigos, visit: https://www.casamigos.com/en-us.

For more information on UNICEF, visit: https://www.unicef.org/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos