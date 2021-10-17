CASAMIGOS and LA Dance Project Foundation Gala

Casamigos joined Benjamin Millepied and his foundation LA Dance Project on Saturday, October 17th for its annual gala. Joined by wife Natalie Portman, Millepied hosted guests that included Jane Fonda, Mindy Kaling, Jodie Foster, Andie MacDowell and Paula Abdul. The event was presented by Van Cleef & Arpels and it honored Nicholas Bos.

Before guests saw an amazing performance by the dance company, Millepied thanked the crowd for their attendance and support and treated them all to Casamigos Blanco shots!

(L to R: Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling)

(Lead Photo L to R: Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Alexandra Hedison and Jennifer Grey)

Photo Credit: BFA