CASA BOND in NoHo for Regional Mexican Fare in a Chic, Festive Atmosphere

Casa Bond NoHo, set on the Bowery, is a passport to an inspiring culinary adventure serving the best regional Mexican fare by Owner Mike Khuu and led by Managing Partner and Beverage Director Luis Villanueva and Executive Chef-Owner Rodrigo Abrajan. Inspired by Tulum's vibrant culture, the restaurant caters to a young, artistic crowd with a penchant for fun and chic dining.

Executive Chef-Owner Rodrigo first achieved neighborhood acclaim with El Paso Taqueria in Harlem. He began his culinary journey in 1993 with a humble taco pushcart which eventually grew into a full-service restaurant with three locations. Since Casa Bond’s opening one year ago, Chef Rodrigo has added exciting new menu items that include:

-Pistachio Guacamole with avocado, grilled pineapple, cilantro, habanero, tomatoes, lime, pistachios

-Fluke Tiradito made with fluke fish, cucumber, fresh lime, cilantro, árbol chile fresco, and sea salt

-Quesadilla de Costilla with Negra Modelo braised short-rib, Morita adobo, atop Vermont aged cheddar cheese-filled, house-made, hand-pressed tortillas

-Burguesa made with 8 oz sirloin bed of chorizo, topped with Oaxaca cheese and guacamole and served with french fries

Signature dishes at Casa Bond include:

-Gobernador Taco, shrimp and marinated steak on a house-made flour tortilla topped with Chihuahua cheese, tomato, and poblano

-Duck Confit Mole Mixteco served in the house signature mole made from 24 ingredients, including pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds ground to a paste with white chocolate, hoja santa, and pine nuts, with a side of rainbow carrots and grilled asparagus

The revamped cocktail list is a testament to the artistry of Beverage Director and Managing Partner Luis Villanueva. He has created classic and innovative cocktails by balancing spirits and liqueurs perfectly. New cocktails include:

-Smokey Room is made with mezcal joven, silver tequila, passionfruit purée, and pomegranate juice and topped with a flamed orange peel

-Señor Bond is made with Clase Azul reposado tequila, barrel-smoked maple syrup, and a mix of orange and aromatic local bitters

Casa Bond offers exceptional service and a vibrant atmosphere. The restaurant is located at 334 Bowery, New York, NY 10012. For more information, menus and hours of operation, please visit HERE and call 917.639.3009. Be sure to check out their special events to welcome 2025!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casa Bond

www.casabondnoho.com

