CASA BOND in NoHo for National Margarita Day

Casa Bond is a great destination for those who want to celebrate National Margarita Day by enjoying delicious margaritas in vibrant, Tulum-inspired atmosphere. Casa Bond, recognized as one of “New York’s Best New Restaurants of 2023” by the Financial Times, offers a classic and innovative cocktail selection meticulously curated by Beverage Director and Managing Partner, Luis Villanueva.

For National Margarita Day, Casa Bond will offer specially priced margaritas that can be made spicy or enhanced with any of Casa Bond’s premium, limited edition, or small batch tequilas.

Casa Bond will also offer a Premium Margarita Menu, curated just for the occasion, which will include: Perfect Margarita with Don Julio 1942, Italicus, fresh lemon juice, agave, and lime zest syrup; Azul Cadillac with Clase Azul Reposado tequila, Cointreau, fresh pressed Meyer lemons, habanero honey; Deluxe with Casa Dragones Reposado tequila, Cointreau, lime, lemon, and agave; XXIV Carat with Herradura Leyend, Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis-Alexandre Liqueur, yuzu, and agave; Milenio Paloma with 1800 Milenio tequila, grapefruit and yuzu citrus, Italicus, truffle honey; and De La Casa Margarita, their signature drink, is made with Herradura silver tequila, Cointreau, organic agave nectar, and fresh lime and lemon juice. The De La Casa Margarita will be offered at “Bond-ing Hour” price all night.

Casa Bond is located at 334 Bowery, New York, NY 10012. For more information and to make reservations, please visit http://casabondnoho.com/ and call 917.639.3009.

Photo Credit: Daniel Acevedo