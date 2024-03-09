CARMEL BLACK CABERNET SAUVIGNON Launches for Passover and All Year Long

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carmel Winery, the largest winery in Israel, adds the new vintage to its distinguished SIGNATURE series, a portfolio of luxury wines from the highest-quality producing vineyards known for its long tradition of winemaking knowledge and expertise.

The new wine joins the brand’s highly successful Carmel Mediterranean Vats ($30 SRP), Single Vineyard ($45 SRP), Carmel Mediterranean ($60 SRP), and Carmel flagship wine Limited Edition ($99 SRP).

Carmel Black, a sign of strength and elegance, is a mysterious marvel that exudes prestige and sophistication. Inspired by its boundless depth and signature timelessness, Carmel Winery created Carmel Black, a new exclusive edition in the distinguished Carmel Signature series. This full-bodied velvety wine epitomizes Carmel’s artistry and innovation and encapsulates the vast expertise and philosophy of Carmel Signature: to nurture and enhance the unique qualities of the grapes, extracting their best attributes and realize their full potential with love, care, and minimal interference.

Carmel Black Cabernet Sauvignon Galilee 2021 boasts a rich, dark crimson hue and delights the senses with aromas of ripe fruit, cassis, and hints of tomato leaf, complemented by subtle notes of warming spices. This wine offers a full-bodied, silky texture, with flavors of luscious ripe red fruits that linger through a satisfying medium finish. It has been meticulously aged for 14 months in French oak barrels within its wine cellars. Bottle aging potential: 5-7 years under suitable storage conditions.

Yiftah Peretz, Chief Winemaker of Carmel Winery, "Our new Carmel Black is meticulously aged for 14 months in French oak barrels. Grown in the Galilee, its climate provides comfortable temperatures which offer excellent conditions for nurturing and enhancing the unique qualities of the grape.

Etti Edri, Carmel’s Export Manager, “Israel is naturally the historical homeland of kosher wines, and we are excited to introduce our exclusive Carmel Black in the USA in time for Passover, when more than 40 percent of all kosher wine sales occur.”

Carmel BLACK Signature was launched in the USA at the NJ Kosher Food & Wine Experience (KFWE) on February 26, 2024 and retails for an SRP of $30. This important trade show regularly drives trends for Passover holiday wines and spirits, as well as year long forecasts. The successful trade event at the Meadowlands Hilton in Rutherford NJ was open to wine and spirits industry buyers, caterers, and restaurateurs.

Carmel BLACK Signature Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Galilee can be purchased at specialty wine stores and online sites.

CARMEL SIGNATURE is Carmel Winery’s most prestigious wine category. The wines are produced from grapes nurtured and selected with strict precision from Carmel’s top vineyards, with an emphasis on elegance and harmony between all the elements.

For more information on Carmel Wines, please visit https://royalwine.com/brand/carmel-wines/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmel Winery