CANTINE FLORIO for Marsala Wine Cocktails Ideal for Spring and Summer

Wine cocktails are perfect for the spring and summer months. They are great patio sips and pair beautifully with all types of food from charcuterie platters and brunch foods to barbecue specialties.

Cantine Florio is one of the most historic producers of Sicilian Marsala wine. Marsala has long been recognized as a cooking ingredient, but contrary to popular belief, the rich honey notes and velvety characteristics of the wine makes it an ideal cocktail ingredient. Be sure to have it on hand in your home bar.

Share with friends and family refreshing cocktails with Cantine Florio Marsala wines. We have four recipes for drinks that are easy to mix and guaranteed to please.

Manhattan Superiore

Ingredients:

-2 oz. The Busker Irish Whiskey

-1 oz. VecchioFlorio Sweet Marsala Superiore

-4 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with an orange peel.

The Real Garibaldi

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Vecchio Florio Dry Marsala Superiore

-5 oz. Fresh Orange Juice

Method: Combine ingredients in a highball glass with ice. Stir well. Garnish with an orange slice.

Marsala & Tonic

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Florio 'Terre Arse' Marsala Superiore Riserva

-Chilled Tonic Water

Method: Add Marsala to a high ball glass with ice. Fill glass with Tonic Water. Garnish with an orange slice.

Bloody Marsala

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. VecchioFlorio Dry Marsala Superiore

-0.5 oz. Lemon Juice

-4 oz. Tomato Juice

-3 dashes of Tabasco

-10 dashes of Worcestershire Sauce

Method: Combine all ingredients in a glass with ice. Stir well. Garnish with a lemon wedge and celery stalk.

For more information about Cantine Florio, please visit https://www.duca.it/en/florio/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cantine Florio