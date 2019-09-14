FOOD & WINE
CANTINA ROOFTOP Celebrates National Guacamole Day 9/16

Sep. 14, 2019  
Cantina Rooftop, the popular go-to restaurant for authentic and creative Mexican food and drink, is celebrating National Guacamole Day on September 16th. They are offering a $13 "make your own guacamole" special to dip with some chips, top a taco or scoop right out of the bowl! Offering three types of guacamole: Classico, Frutas and Chipotle, you'll be sure to find a guac you'll love!

Cantina Rooftop's Guacamole Options Include:

  1. Classico: serrano peppers, lime, cilantro, avocados, onions & tomatoes
  2. Frutas: pomegranates, mangoes, apples, avocado, cilantro, onions, limes, serrano peppers & lime
  3. Chipotle: grilled corn, queso fresco, chipotle, onions, cilantro, lime & avocado

Cantina Rooftop is located at 605 W 48th St, New York, NY. For more information, visit: https://cantinarooftop.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cantina Rooftop



