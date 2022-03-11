CAMPARI-The Official Sponsor of the 24th Costume Designer Guild Awards

On March 9th, Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, was the official sponsor of the 24th Costume Designers Guild AwardsÂ® in Santa Monica.

Hollywood A-listers such as Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose, Judith Light, Karen Pittman, Andrew Rannells and more walked the red carpet in celebration of the year's excellence in film, television and short form costume design. Campari Negronis, Negroni Sbagliatos and Campari + Sodas were served on the red carpet and at the star-studded after party, where guests mingled and toasted to the one-of-a-kind costumes honored at this year's CDGA.

As a brand dedicated to going beyond the expected, Campari is committed to championing creatives using cinema as the convention to break boundaries, and CDGA and Campari partnered - for the fourth year in a row - to spotlight the creatives pushing boundaries and showcasing costume design as a collaborative art form.

Photo Caption: SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 9: Andrew Rannells, Casey Wilson and Andrew Garfield attend the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), sponsored by Campari, at The Broad Stage on March 9, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, is a longtime patron of arts, cinema, culture and creators and is proud to return for a fourth year of sponsoring the CDGA.

Photo Credit: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Campari