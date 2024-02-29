CAMELBACK RESORT for Easter Family Fun

As Easter approaches, Camelback Resort is gearing up for a spectacular weekend filled with fun festivities amidst the stunning backdrop of the Pocono Mountains. Families and friends are invited to join in the fun and create cherished memories at one of the region's most beloved destinations.

Starting Saturday, March 23, guests can visit with the Easter Bunny for photo ops and build their own Easter baskets. On Easter Sunday, Hemispheres will host a mouthwatering buffet featuring a delectable selection of brunch favorites. From savory dishes to sweet treats, there's something to delight every palate. As a special treat exclusively for Camelback Resort guests, children will have the opportunity to embark on an exciting Easter egg hunt at the Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark with chances to win prizes.

Activities and dining include:

Special Easter Bunny Photo Op

Saturday, March 23; Sunday, March 24; Saturday, March 30; and Sunday, March 31, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The fun-loving Easter Bunny will be in the Main Lobby of Camelback Resort’s hotel to enchant everyone and pose with guests for memorable Easter photos.

Build Your Own Easter Basket

Saturday, March 23; Sunday, March 24; Saturday, March 30; and Sunday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

Guests are invited to artfully create “Your Own Easter Baskets” with treats and toys kids will love.

$20 per person, exclusive of tax.

Easter Brunch Buffet at Hemispheres

Sunday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This bountiful brunch buffet at Camelback Resort’s family-favorite Hemispheres is created to please the whole crowd. Salads and Appetizers feature Fresh and Composed Salad Bar, Fresh Fruit Display, Heirloom Tomatoes, Charcuterie & Local Cheese Display, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail and a lovely Easter Bread Display. Breakfast Selections are Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Turkey and Pork Sausage, French Toast Sticks, Buttermilk Pancakes and Belgian Waffle and Omelet Stations. For hearty appetites, there are carved Pineapple Glazed Ham, Slowly Braised Lamb Shank, Crabmeat Stuffed Flounder, Chicken Marsala, Penne a la Vodka with Garden Vegetables, Glazed Baby Carrots, Butter Glazed Asparagus Spears and Caramelized Onion Mashed Potatoes. Special yummy Easter celebratory Desserts are Fresh Fruit Tartlets, Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Fresh Strawberry Mousse, Triple-Layered Chocolate Cake, Tiramisu and Chef Selected Petit Fours. Kids will love Assorted Pizza, French Fries, Mac & Cheese, Fried Mozzarella Sticks, Cheeseburger Sliders andCheddar Cheese-Broccoli Casserole.

$39.95 per adult; $18.95 for kids ages six to 12; complimentary for ages five and under; exclusive of tax and gratuity.Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online.

Easter Egg Hunt at Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark

Sunday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For resort guests only, the Easter Bunny was very generous this year and left Easter eggs for kids to hunt down and collect throughout Aquatopia Waterpark. Guests are “egged on” to collect six different colors to win a prize!

Accommodations are available at Camelback Lodge, an eight-story mountain modern-designed hotel with 453 guest suites, featuring many dining choices including ski-in/ski-out restaurants, a fitness center, 20,000 square feet of flexible conference and meeting venues and 170,000 square feet of indoor adventure and entertainment space. For reservations and more information, call 1-855-515-1283 or visit www.CamelbackResort.com.

Photo Credit: Camelback Resort