Bunnies, Broadway and Mouthwatering Bites: Welcome to THE PLAYBOY CLUB NYC

Editor's Note: Broadwayworld welcomes this guest contribution by Julie Sagoskin. Julie has worked in News Production at CBS Radio and currently writes about all things food, celebrity and lifestyle related for multiple publications. You'll probably find her backstage at Fashion Week, trying the craziest new foods, or interviewing her favorite TV stars in and around NYC! Follow Julie on social media at @allthefamenoneofthefortune (all the fame none of the fortune).

From Backgammon to Broadway, The Playboy Club on 42nd Street is becoming known for much more than just their bunnies! The club recently launched their Playboy Live series which features Broadway's rising stars performing the songs which have inspired them the most.

Every Monday night, the sophisticated and seductive space becomes transformed into a Broadway stage. Their first show featured Nedra Belle (The Voice), Brie Cassil (The Marvelous Wonderrettes), Tracy McDowell (Rent, Motown the Musical) and Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, Secret Garden) and special surprises by Samantha Shafer (Rocky, West Side Story, Women on the Verge, Addams Family, Cabaret) and more. The performances are almost as sweet as the desserts which include a Manjari Chocolate Gold Bar, Pink Grapefruit Granite and banana topped Crème Brulee.

Enjoy tunes by these singing sensations while being surrounded by the brand's iconic bunnies and dining in their full service restaurant or sexy and stylish bar and lounge. These Broadway nights offer an intimate experience where you can enjoy up-close performances paired with a gourmet menu which will have you singing yourself! Dig into Gold Label New York Strip Steak, Lobster Mac and Cheese and Plancha Salmon, as well as shareable plates and an extensive sushi menu, which was created by Tabitha Yeh, Playboy's Executive chef.

Their master mixologist, Fred Dex, makes a mean Manhattan as well as other specialty cocktails including A Bunny Thing and Blonde Ambition - and yes, they live up to their names! In fact, the club is introducing mixology nights on Wednesday's, where you can play around with ingredients and learn how to mix things up Playboy style!

Drop by within the coming weeks and catch the cast of Hamilton and stars from other Broadway hits! Their upcoming show will feature Jen Sanchez (Pretty Woman, On Your Feet, Women on the Verge, West Side Story, Sunday in the Park with George, Spider-Man) plus Tracy McDowell (Rent, Motown) Mitch Jarvis (Rock of Ages, Rocky Horror, Sweeney Todd, Three Penny Opera) and Max Chernin (Bright Star, Sunday in the Park with George).

Each show is produced by Beau Speer with music direction by Brandon James Gwinn & the T-Shirt Tuxedo Trio with vocal stylings of Anne Fraser Thomas. The club, which opened last fall, also offers jazz nights every Tuesday, so you can hop on over and watch one of their bunnies performs tunes which will make you swoon while you sip on their signature cocktails. The event also features music curated by the Diego Campo Quartet.

The restaurant and bar is open to the public, while members are granted access to events which were previously held in the Playboy Mansion as well as use of The Rabbit Hole, a celebrity favorite which is perfect for private affairs and movie nights. Memberships, which range in price from $5,000 to $100,000, guarantee a good time both in and out of the club, and include sports tickets, hotel stays, and car service. With extensive programming such as upcoming opera nights, the only thing you'll have to decide is whether to be a Mansion level member or Grotto level member - that is the question! They even have a 600-person seating area where parties, performances and other private events are held.

For more information on The Playboy Club in NYC, please visit: https://playboyclubnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Fay Fox/Playboy Club NYC





