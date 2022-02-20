Break Out EL BANDIDO YANKEE-February 22 is National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day is celebrated on Tuesday, February 22nd. Get ready to unleash your wild side with El Bandido Yankee, the criminally smooth, 100% blue weber agave tequila that is taking the market by storm. This additive-free tequila is pure, so kick off your boots and enjoy a classic El Bandido Yankee Margarita, no matter what day it is. We have included two go-two recipes for the popular cocktail.

From San Diego to Chicago, you can celebrate the day and spot "The Bandido" at locations that are featuring Margaritas with the spirit across the country. They include:

-Donkey Taqueria (Grand Rapids, MI)

-Mezcal Ferndale (Ferndale, MI)

-Fieldhouse at The Crossover (Leander, TX)

-Baja Betty's (San Diego, CA)

-Solazo (Chicago, IL)

Dive into the classic El Bandido Yankee Margarita or get creative with the El Bandido Yankee White Peach & Raspberry Margarita! These delicious and daring libations are so easy to make, you'll be celebrating National Margarita Day all year long!

El Bandido Yankee Classic Margarita

Ingredients:

2 parts El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila

1 part lime

3/4 parts agave nectar

Method: Mix in a pitcher with a lot of ice and pour over a full glass of ice.

El Bandido Yankee White Peach & Raspberry Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz white peach syrup

4-5 muddled raspberries

1 tsp of sugar

1/2 oz lime juice

Method: Mix in a pitcher with a lot of ice and pour over a full glass of ice.

For more information on El Bandido Yankee, please visit https://elbandidoyankee.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of El Bandido Yankee