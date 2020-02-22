Baroness Ariane de Rothschild and the Herzog Family Celebrate 30-Year Partnership in Premium Kosher Winemaking

Two of the most esteemed figures in the wine industry marked a major landmark evening when Baroness Ariane de Rothschild joined the distinguished Herzog Family in an invitation-only reception for the wine community this February. The event celebrated the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking partnership between Vins Edmond de Rothschild Héritage and Royal Wine Corp. in the production of world-class kosher wine - the first such collaboration in winemaking history.

The intimate gathering took place at The Fulton by Chef Jean-George Vongerichten at Pier 17 in New York City, which was transformed into a fully kosher event for one night only by RAVE caterers. Attendees enjoyed a cocktail reception followed by a luxurious dinner, each course meticulously paired with extraordinary wines and champagnes from the House of Rothschild. The guests also had an opportunity to meet Baroness de Rothschild, a primary dignitary in the world of wine and exemplar of philanthropy and commitment to Israel.

"We are delighted to welcome Baroness Ariane de Rothschild to tonight's celebration. We are so appreciative that she made the journey to join us for this unique event marking our 30-year wine-making partnership and look forward to a long-lasting relationship for many years to come," said Royal Wine President Nathan Herzog. The Royal Wine Corporation is the world's largest importer and exporter of kosher wine and the largest kosher winery in the United States.

"I'm am so pleased to be here in the United States to celebrate with Royal Wine and the Herzog family our shared views, kosher wine making and continued philanthropy," said Baroness Rothschild. "Here's to the next 30 years!"

Since 1986, Vins Edmond de Rothschild Héritage and Royal Wine have been producing the Barons Edmond & Benjamin de Rothschild Haut-Médoc at Château Clarke in Listrac-Médoc. Château Clarke Baron Edmond de Rothschild and Château Malmaison Baronne Nadine de Rothschild are highly respected estates in Bordeaux, and in the wine industry as a whole. Head winemaker and technical director Fabrice Darmaillacq, also present at the dinner, has even further enhanced the quality of the wines, which are now available in limited production kosher cuvées, as well. Both kosher cuvées of Château Clarke 2016 and Château Malmaison were served at the anniversary dinner elaborated by Chef Jean-George.

Chef Vongerichten's specially created menu in collaboration with RAVE caterers included Florida Red Snapper Ceviche, Grilled Duck Breast & Duck Confie, Seared Black Sea Bass, Grilled Beef Filet, and an assortment of tantalizing desserts. Exquisite new releases were poured with each course: Champagne Barons de Rothschild Rosé, Château Malmaison Moulis-en-Médoc 2016 ; Herzog Russian River Chardonnay 2017 ; Château Clarke Listrac-Médoc 2016; Barons Edmond et Benjamin de Rothschild Haut Médoc 2014, 2015 and 2016 30th Anniversary Edition; and Champagne Barons de Rothschild Brut Cuvée.

The event served as an early launch for the 14th annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience, held on President's Day at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. Hosted by Royal Wine, this annual sold-out showcase features the newest in fine kosher wines, spirits, and creative cuisine from hundreds of the foremost wineries, chefs, caterers, restaurateurs, and gourmet specialty companies.

About Royal Wine/Kedem

Since 1948, Royal Wine Corp., also known as Kedem, has been owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family, whose winemaking roots date back eight generations to 19th century Czechoslovakia.

Today Royal Wine's portfolio of domestic and international wines range from traditional wine producing regions of France, Italy and Spain, as well as Israel, New Zealand and Argentina. Additionally, Royal Wine Corp.'s spirit and liqueur portfolio offer some of the most sought-after scotches, bourbons, tequilas and vodkas as well as hard to find specialty items such as flavored brandies and liqueurs.

The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York, as well as Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California, a state-of-the-art-facility featuring guided wine tours, a fully staffed modern tasting room, gift shop and catering facilities. Additionally, the winery houses the award-winning restaurant Tierra Sur, serving the finest Mediterranean inspired contemporary Californian Cuisine. Follow Royal Wine on Face Book.com/RoyalWineCorp/, and instagram.com/royalwinecorp/, and twitter.com/royalwinecorp

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Royal Wine/Kadem





