BWW Review: TRADEMARK TASTE + GRIND in NYC-So Much to Savor

Here's a midtown restaurant that our readers should put on their radar. Trademark Taste + Grind, operated IGC Hospitality, offers superb menu selections by Executive Chef Adrienne Guttieri and it also has a great bar and lounge scene. It's a welcoming modern American restaurant conveniently located in on West 36th Street in Hotel Le Soleil.

We had a relaxing dinner on Wednesday night just before attending a show. Make it a destination for pre-theatre meals and post theatre drinks and bites. Cozy booths and comfortable tables are just right for date night or a small group. The restaurant is just steps away from Herald Square, the Empire State Building, and 5th Avenue. Trademark Taste + Grind also serves breakfast, lunch, Happy Hour, and weekend brunches. It's good to know that they are open on major holidays for gatherings too. And guests will like that the restaurant uses their relationships with Hudson Valley, Upstate NY Farmers, and local NYC purveyors to source fine ingredients for their menu items.

To begin a dinner experience, the Burrata & Knots is a must. The soft, creamy cheese is served tomato jam, roasted garlic, and freshly baked garlic knots that are perfect for dipping. Other starters and plates to pair with drinks include Crispy Calamari, Avocado Hummus, Lamb Beer Sliders, Tuna Poke and more.

Entrees are superb and beautifully presented. Chef Guttieri has channeled her Italian background and culinary training to create one of the best pasta dishes you'll ever have. Adrienne's Rigatoni Bolognese has a savory meat and marinara sauce with soft ricotta and grana-padano. The wonderfully seasoned True North Salmon shouldn't be missed with a??corn chowder, guanciale, and calabrian chile. Other inviting entrees include Brick Chicken, 8-ounce Hanger Steak, and Wild Mushroom Risotto. Sides like Wild Mushrooms, Crispy Yukons, and Sauteed Greens go great with main courses.

There are also sandwich selections that include favorites like Maine Lobster Roll, the signature TM Burger, or a Fried Chicken Sandwich. If you're going light, you'll like the salads choices such as Market Greens with red wine vinaigrette, shallots, and soft herbs; Kale & Quinoa with a??aioli, crispy chickpeas, golden raisins, citrus and parm; and the Baby Greens & Charred Carrots with almonds, feta, and honey tahini.

Dessert lovers will be very pleased. The restaurant is well known all around the city for their yummy, giant Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies. We decided to indulge in another one of their luscious homemade treats. The Big Banana is a banana pudding for two with toasted marshmallow fluff and brown butter wafer.

Trademark Taste + Grind has a beverage program that has been specially designed for those seeking fine cocktails, spirits, wines, beers and more. Drinks are sure to please like the The Blackberry Mint Collins, a refreshing blend of Tito's vodka, mint, blackberry and limoncello. The Cassis Royale is a smooth combination of Grey Goose vodka, prosecco, lemon, and lejay cassis. Whenever you're in the neighborhood, be sure to check out their Happy Hour from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

After one trip to Trademark Taste + Grind, we are sure you'll put it on your list of favorite Manhattan restaurants. They are located at 38 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018. For menus and more information, visit their web site at https://trademarktaste.com/ or call 646.858.2320.

