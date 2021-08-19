BWW Review: THE OSPREY at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge for a One of a Kind Dining Destination

Dining dreams do come true. Relax and relish your dinner when you visit The Osprey located at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Just steps away from the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge, it is an ideal destination for locals, tourists, and hotel guests. The restaurant serves delicious, market-driven, new American cuisine artfully presented.

The Osprey's bright airy venue is adorned with lush greenery and wall-to-wall glass doors to create an indoor-outdoor dining experience. Al fresco seating is available on their patio and there's a spacious bar, a perfect place to enjoy refreshing craft cocktails. The servers are gracious and they will help you make the most of your meal experience.

We stopped by early on a weeknight for dinner. The menu, designed by Chef de Cuisine Denevin Miranda, highlights local seasonal ingredients with a unique, creative flair. Chef Denevin's dishes, with their flavorful combinations, represent the vast cultural landscape of New York City and he is proud to source ingredients that are sustainably produced by local purveyors. There are appetizing items on the menu to suit every taste, style, and dietary preference.

Start your meal with small plates. We highly suggest the White Gazpacho, a rich, savory soup with blue crab, avocado, cucumber, grapes, almonds, and garlic. Hen of the Woods is a mushroom lover's delight with a combination of organic maitake mushroom, pickled honshimeji, parmesan, black garlic adobo and garnished with chimichurri aioli. The Heirloom Tomato Salad is another great way to begin your meal with the colorful ripe tomatoes, cucumber, stracciatella, and day-old bread romesco with a xeres vinegrette.

The medium plates are especially nice table shares. The Elote Risotto has a distinctive southwestern appeal with grilled corn, lime, garlic scapes, huitlacoche, and parmesan espuma. You can also add scallops for an additional charge. The Orecchiette is prepared with broccoli rabe pesto, pine nuts, charred broccolini, chinese sausage, and szechuan chili crisp. The flavors in this pasta dish blend wonderfully together.

Large Plates include Bison NY Strip. The Osprey serves this tender meat rather than beef dishes because it is so responsibly sourced. The 10-ounce strip is served with pepperade, byaldi ratatouille, pommes puree, and perigourdine sauce. There is also a Bison Burger on the menu. Other large plates include the Eggplant Kare Kare with roasted eggplant, long bean, wild grain granola, and peanut sauce, Fish of the Day, and their Rotisserie Half Chicken.

Sharable snacks and sides round out your meal. The Focaccia is the best you'll ever have. This light bread is served with labneh, olive oil, leek ash and a black olive crumble. And the Crispy Brussels are irresistible with scallions, almonds, yuzu, and a mizo glaze.

Don't miss dessert. The Coconut Sugar Churros are absolutely scrumptious with manjari chocolate pot de crème, coconut salted caramel. Other treats to top off your meal include Carved Fruit Plate, Artisanal Cheese, Peach Pavlova and their Daily Selection of Gelato and Sorbet.

The beverage program is outstanding and pairs beautifully with food choices. Cocktails are unforgettable like the Brooklyn with High West Double Rye, Dry Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino, and Angosturo Bitter or the Purple Haze with Prosecco, Grey Goose Pear, St. Germain, Lychee and Hibiscus. There is also a carefully curated wine list, beer, and spirits.

There's no other restaurant in the city like The Osprey. We recommend it to our readers for going solo, date night, family and friend outings, special events and business gatherings.

The Osprey is located at 60 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201. The restaurant is open for dinner service seven days a week and brunch on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:00 am. For more information, menus, and hours, please visit https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/osprey and call 347.696.2505. Follow them on Instagram @theospreybk.

Photo Credit: The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge