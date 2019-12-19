BWW Review: MOLOS in Weehawken for Fine Greek and Mediterranean Fare with Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve Celebrations

Molos, the elegant, authentic Greek and Mediterranean restaurant located on the Hudson River waterfront in Weehawken offers meals that are as stunning and inviting as the atmosphere itself. They serve lunch, Happy Hour, dinner, and weekend brunches along with anytime drinks and small plates at their spacious bar. It's also a venue that has ideal spaces for family gatherings and special events. Weehawken is easily reached by car, but New Yorkers will like that the restaurant has a New York Waterway stop just steps away. With the cold winter months ahead, Molos' warm welcoming atmosphere is a pleasure. And it's nice to know that in the warmer months, the restaurant has a beautiful outdoor deck.

When the meal, the service, and the sweeping view of New York City are all fabulous, you can be certain that Molos the right place. We visited early on a Sunday for dinner. The two-story restaurant puts you in a very festive mood with beautiful decorations for the holiday season. While relaxing over fine fare, guests can also enjoy listening to musicians that play authentic Greek music, a regular event at the restaurant.

Executive Chef, Gregory Zapantis has created a menu with options to please all tastes and styles. Guests will also be impressed by the beverage program. There are artisanal house cocktails you won't find anywhere else, along with the classics, a well-curated international wine list, and beers.

For an appetizer, have a taste of summer with the Traditional Greek Salad that features juicy farmer's market, sun ripened tomatoes, teta, cucumbers, red onions, peppers and kalamata Olives. For a first course indulge in the Octopus. It is some of the best you'll have with char grilled sashimi grade octopus. A delightful table share is the Molos Chips, lightly fried crispy zucchini and eggplant with mint yogurt dipping sauce.

For main courses, fresh seafood is a highlight of a trip to Molos but there is also a top selection of meat dishes like Filet Mignon, Lamb Shank and pastas that include Lobster Pasta or Seafood and Orzo. You won't want to miss the Lavraki, the fresh, moist and mild white fish cooked to perfection. Other popular seafood entrees include their Faroe Islands Salmon with organic beets and garlic spinach, Red Snapper (for two), and the 11/2-pound Lobster sourced from Nova Scotia. Add some savory sides that include Lemon Potatoes, Lobster Risotto, or grilled Farmer Market Veggies dressed with aged balsamic Vinegar.

Take time at the end of your meal to relax over coffee, tea or an aperitif as you continue to enjoy the sweeping view of Manhattan from Molos' floor to ceiling windows. The Baklava is one of the most popular Greek desserts and there are other choices that will top off your meal like their house made ice creams.

Our readers will like to know about this year's holiday offerings at Molos. On Christmas Eve they are serving an eight-course tasting menu for $100 per person. The delectably curated dishes include Kerasma which features a lobster cigar, Fillet of Fagri with Roman braised green beans - dusted with black caviar, Linguine and Clams with fresh linguini in a wine garlic and basil sauce, Greek Salad with heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, and barrel aged feta, and Rack of Lamb with black truffle and shrimp risotto. Desserts include Baklava Cheesecake or Fig Gelato drizzled with warm chocolate sauce. And on New Year's Eve, ring in 2010 with an incomparable view of NYC as you indulge in a four course dinner for $125 per person complete with a live DJ, dancing and party favors. Reservations should be made now for these special events.

Molos is located at Pershing Road, Weehawken, NJ 07076. Visit: https://molosrestaurant.com/ or call them at 201.223.1200.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Molos





