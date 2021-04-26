BWW Review: HORTUS NYC Offers a Distinctive Dining Experience

Hortus NYC is a one-of-a-kind restaurant in NYC that we highly recommend. Located at 271 5th Avenue between 28th and 29th streets, the cuisine is inspired by the flavors of China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia. The experience is unparalleled and the setting is extraordinary. The venue features generous indoor dining spaces that include a second floor area overlooking 5th Avenue and a lovely private dining room. Hortus NYC is open for both lunch and dinner with prix fixe specials and a la carte options

We visited early on a Saturday evening. Executive Chef, Lenny Moon has created distinctive contemporary gourmet selections that are sure to please guests. We sampled a medley of menu items and each of them was beautifully presented. Chef Moon's imaginative style is evident in every dish.

The appetizers are a perfect start to an unforgettable meal. Relish the savory King Crab Noodle with tender crabmeat, onion jalapeno pesto, tomato, lemon oil, and mala sauce with noodles that are done to perfection. Savor the Yellowtail Crudo with tiger's milk sauce, finger lime, chili oil, and charred spring onion. The Grilled Eggplant is a taste sensation with pickled mushroom, mozzarella, pine nuts, topped with breadcrumbs.

Fresh Raw selections include Island Creek Oysters and Kumamoto Oysters or indulge in the Hortus Royal Platter. You can order a small or large platter that includes chilled lobster tail, yellowtail crudo, and shrimp cocktail. The large portion is served with one dozen oysters.

When you move on to main courses, there are delightful choices to suit all tastes. The Spicy Braised Short Rib is presented over a creamy millet risotto with an Asian pear gremolata. Branzino has a yuzu miso glaze on a bed of cilantro polenta. We opted for a house favorite, the Truffle Donabe with wild mushrooms, cured egg yolk, and black truffle. For an additional cost, you can add hanger steak or sea urchin to this outstanding entrée.

Complement your meal with a side. They include the every-popular, crispy Cucumber Salad with wood ear mushroom wonderfully seasoned with cilantro. Or choose House Pickle with celery, cucumber, and radish. The Shiso Pepper is served with lemon and parmesan cheese.

For a finishing touch, order dessert such as the rich, creamy Thai Tea Pudding with blueberry compote or the Macha Tiramisu served with vanilla ice cream

Hortus NYC has mastered the art of the cocktail. Their seasonal choices include Peach Mule with soju, peach, and tonic or the Piña with Jinro, lime, mint, and a chipotle pineapple chip. There is a well-curated wine list with vintages offered by the glass or bottle, along with craft beers, premium soju, and sake.

Diners also have the option to order the Hortus Tasting Menu, which includes the Royal platter for two, as well as a choice of an appetizer, main course, and dessert for each person, with an option for a wine pairing. Be sure to check out the Mother's Day menu for a top spot to celebrate the important women in your life.

Dining at Hortus NYC exceeds your expectations. They offer indoor dining, take-out, delivery, and private dining.

Read our recent "Chef Spotlight" with Hortus NYC's Executive Chef, Lenny Moon: /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Executive-Chef-Lenny-Moon-of-HORTUS-NYC-20210401.

Hortus NYC is located at 271 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016. They are open for dining in, take-out and delivery. For more information, hours, and menus, please visit https://www.hortusnyc.com/ and call 646.858.3784.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hortus NYC