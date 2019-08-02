BWW Review: COARSE NYC in the West Village for a Unique and Delicious Dining Experience

Chef Vincent Chirico has brought a distinctive new dining opportunity to the West Village. His newest restaurant, Coarse NYC on West 13th Street features an interactive guest experience. The chefs prepare the finest dishes and serve them table side while you relax and experience perfect wine pairings.

The modern, stylish, yet comfortable environs have seating options for all size parties. People are coming from all over the city and beyond to discover Coarse. Trust Chirico and his staff. They are ready to host and sure to please.

There are regular changes to the menu depending on the freshly sourced ingredients and chef's specialties. Currently, the full tasting menu costs $99. It may include items such as Hamachi, White Asparagus, Sauteed Sea Scallops, King Crab, Beef Duo, and a Chocolate Torte. Coarse also offers a signature tasting menu, with fewer courses for $49. It's nice to know that your meal will be prepared according to any special dietary preferences or restrictions.

We visited on a busy Friday evening. The service was excellent and it was a real thrill to meet the chefs and have them carefully explain the ingredients that went into each dish. You'll be impressed by the presentation that makes your meal a feast for the eyes as well as the palate.

Some of our favorite dishes included the Hamachi with a mild ginger sauce; the perfectly roasted White Asparagus with shaved parmesan; and the Beef Duo with tender short ribs. Dessert lovers will not be disappointed. The rich Chocolate Torte was one of the best we've ever had.

Restaurant goers will want to make a reservation at Coarse. It's a gem of a restaurant that will delight gourmands and many more.

Our readers will like to know that Coarse NYC is now mobile. They are available to bring the tastes, the team, and the vibe to you for a very personalized meal.

Read our recent Chef Spotlight for Chef Vincent Chirico: /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Chef-Vincent-Chirico-of-COARSE-NYC-in-the-West-Village-20190530.

Coarse is open Tuesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner. On Sundays and Mondays, they offer fully private dinners for a minimum of ten guests. The restaurant is located at 306 West 13th Street, New York, NY. Visit: https://www.coarseny.com/, call 646.896.1404, e-mail coarsenyc@gmail.com, or text them at 347.393.5409.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coarse NYC





