Chef Spotlight: Chef Vincent Chirico of COARSE NYC in the West Village

Chef Vincent Chirico, a native of Brooklyn New York, is the Chef/Owner of Coarse NYC on W. 13th Street in the West Village. Chirico brings an impressive background and a great deal of experience to his profession. He has worked with top chefs that include Marcus Samuellson, Daniel Boulud, Rocco DiSpirito, Jean Georges Vongerichten, and Steven Starr. Internationally he has worked with Georges Blanc in France, Fredsgattan 12 in Stockholm, and has practiced his culinary art in the Basque region of Spain.

Chirico is very enthusiastic about Coarse NY and it's unique concept. There are no menus. People pay a prix fixe and the chefs cook spontaneously as they interact with guests throughout their meal. The venue is fun and features local art and great music.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Vincent Chirico for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I enjoyed cooking with my Italian grandmother, Maria when I was a young kid. She would make an amazing meal for me out of basic ingredients.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My dad first and foremost taught me discipline. Marcus Sammuellson was also a great influence and Rocco DiSpirito also kicked my ass!

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Japanese technique and its approach to food has influenced my style and Italian cuisine for its flavors.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I feel like a chef needs to also be a host and I think I do that well. Chefs need to cook what their customers desire and not cook to just please themselves.

What is your favorite meal?

The food I like to eat most is anything prepared with real care and integrity.

Coarse NYC by Chef Vincent Chirico is located at 306 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10014. Their spontaneous tasting menu is carefully paired with hand-picked wine selections for $99 and their new tasting menu is $49. Vegan and vegetarian options are available. Visit https://www.coarseny.com/ or call 646.896.1404.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vincent Chirico





