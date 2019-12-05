BWW Review: CLEO at the Mondrian Park Avenue offers Inventive Mediterranean Fare Wonderfully Prepared

Delectable modern cuisine with a Mediterranean flair and scintillating flavors defines the menu at Cleo. The stylish, modern restaurant is located at the Mondrian Park Avenue in the heart of NoMad. We suggest you make it a destination for breakfast, lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, Happy Hour or anytime drinks and small plates. It is a part of the renowned hospitality group, In Good Company.

Executive Chef, Todd Matthews' culinary talents are evident in every dish that is served. Their all-day menu has a tempting array of mezze, salads, entrees, and sides. We stopped by for their luncheon special with a choice of two courses for $24. It's a great place to relax with friends or to visit with business associates. You will be certain to find items to suit every taste and dietary preference.

Start with the Zucchini Chips, a must. The thin, lightly fried chips are served with cucumber yogurt and lemon. They are a perfect appetizer to kick off your meal and a great table share. Warm up on these chilly days with savory soup. The Madras Curried Carrot Soup is one-of-a-kind with preserved lemon and crème fraiche. Another popular starter is the Greek Salad. The freshest greens are topped kalamata olives, feta cheese, banana peppers and Persian cucumbers tossed with tasty vinaigrette. If you like the rich earthy taste of beets, the Salt Roasted Beets are some of the best you will have, served with tahini sauce, mint, dill, lemon, ricotta salata and topped with a dash of pistachios.

One of Cleo's popular entree items is a burger lover's dream. The Merguez Lamb Burger has tender meat cooked to your exact liking topped with Bulgarian feta, frisee, pickled onions and harissa aioli. We'll be back soon to try some of the other main courses that include Atlantic Salmon, Crispy Skin Chicken, Skirt Steak Kabobs, Crab Spaghetti, and Branzino. Guests of the restaurant will especially like the care that was taken with all dishes, the wonderful presentation, and excellent service.

Cleo has signature desserts to top off any meal. The luscious Stickey Toffee Pudding is topped with butterscotch and served with pistachio ice cream. For those that prefer there's a Trio of Gelato, Blueberry Panna Cotta, and more.

You'll like Cleo's beverage program that has many options for drinks to pair with your meal. Choose from beer or fine wines with selections by the glass and bottle. Indulge in a craft cocktail. Some of the inventive ones include the "Easy Decision 18," a blend of Patrón tequila, pineapple, lime, aqua faba, chartreuse or the Piet Old Fashioned with IGC Hudson Whiskey, coconut demerara, and angostura bitters.

Good news for our readers. Cleo is serving on Christmas and they will also be hosting a New Year's Eve celebration. The restaurant is also available for special events. Make the next meal out a special one and visit Cleo. It will soon become one of your favorites on Park Avenue South.

Cleo Restaurant & Bar is located at the Mondrian Park Avenue, 444 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10016. For more information, menus, and to make a reservation visit https://igchospitality.com/restaurants/cleo/ or call 646.948.2370.

Photo Credit: Jenna Murray/IGC Hospitality





