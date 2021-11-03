BWW Review: BENJAMIN PRIME in Midtown East for Steakhouse Excellence

Incredible hospitality combined with delicious food and an outstanding beverage program. That's just what you'll experience at Benjamin Prime, the fine dining steakhouse in Midtown on 40th Street between Park and Madison Avenues. Convenient to Broadway theatres, Grand Central Station, New York Public Library, and the 5th Avenue shopping district, it's a restaurant that makes your day in the city totally memorable.

Benjamin Prime serves lunch every weekday starting at 11:30 am and dinner seven days a week with both indoor and outdoor seating. There's also a "Power Lunch" prix fixe special. The servers are knowledgeable about the food and drink menu and very attentive to your dining needs. We stopped by early on a Sunday evening and took advantage of their beautiful al fresco area that will be heated and available for guests throughout the winter months.

Select some starters to begin your meal. There's a splendid Raw Bar selection, Caviar, and Appetizers that include Lobster Bisque, French Onion Soup, Tuna Tartare, Italian Burrata, Grilled Calamari and more. We highly recommend the Wedge Salad. The fresh quartered iceberg lettuce has ripe tomato, diced Canadian bacon, onions and a rich bleu cheese dressing. Other salad choices include the The Prime Salad with jumbo lump crab meat, bibb lettuce, arugula, radish and a spicy oil; Caesar Salad; and Chopped Tomato Salad.

If you're a steak lover, Benjamin Prime has your best choices like the Porterhouse for 2, 3, or 4 persons. We opted for the New York Sirloin, tender and done to our exact liking. Benjamin Prime's special steak sauce adds just the right zesty flavor to your steak. Additionally, the menu offers Rack of Lamb and a Surf & Turf combination.

For those that prefer Seafood, there are selections like their Chilean Sea Bass; a 2 or 3-pound Whole Lobster; Montauk Swordfish with a traditional blackened spice and tartar sauce; and Yellowfin Tuna with soy broth and bok choy.

Potatoes and sides round out your meal wonderfully. Prime Homefries are a perfect accompaniment for steak. There are other potato dishes such as Mashed Potatoes, Steak Fries, and a Jumbo Baked Potato. Sides include their savory Lobster Mac and Cheese full of succulent lobster. There are also Mixed Seasonal Mushrooms, Onion Rings with Bleu Cheese Dip; Creamy Corn with smoked Gouda and pancetta, and Grilled Jumbo Asparagus. Sides should be ordered for your table to complement all of Benjamin Prime's entrées.

Pairing perfection. Wine aficionados will be pleased and impressed with the restaurant's wine list that includes a collection of 10,000 bottles of wine, an incredible international selection. You can order wines by the bottle or glass. The cocktail program includes specialties and of course your favorite classics like Whiskey Sours and Martinis.

Desserts are a must. The Pecan Pie is one of the best you'll ever have, not too sweet with whole, fresh pecans. Other options include Key Lime Pie, Chocolate Lava Cake or New York Cheesecake. Take some extra time at the restaurant to enjoy the ambiance. Have a cup of coffee and an aperitif to top off your meal.

There's good news for people who want to enjoy the delights of Benjamin Steakhouse at home. They ship their prime steaks and steak sauce for your convenience. Steaks and sauces can be purchased online here. And check out Benjamin Prime's Thanksgiving menu that's ideal for going solo, for an intimate dinner, or with family and friends. Reservations are currently being accepted.

Benjamin Prime has seating options for your special events and parties of all sizes. Their stylish spaces include their Main Dining Room, Upstairs Mezzanine, The Wine Room, The Board Room, The Prime Room, The Balcony Room, and The Alcove. The restaurant is located at 23 East 40th Street, New York, NY 10016 or call 212.338.0818. For more information on Benjamin Prime, to shop, and make reservations, please visit https://benjaminsteakhouse.com/prime/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Benjamin Restaurant Group