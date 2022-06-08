BUSHWICK KITCHEN Elevates Your First Meal of the Day

Breakfast charcuterie is a great idea from our friends at Bushwick Kitchen, the company that has become renowned for bold, bright sauces, delicious honeys, pancake mixes, and more. Create a breakfast or brunch platter with items that everyone craves for an early meal. Design a board using Bushwick Kitchen's tasty products, along with crackers, silver dollar pancakes, cheeses, fruit, vegetables, and meats.

We attended an enjoyable Zoom conversation with presenters Chef Mario Russo and Jonas Keep from The Pattenburg House in Asbury, NJ who gave top ideas for creating a breakfast charcuterie platter complemented with Bushwick Kitchen sauces, honeys, and syrups. Check out some ideas!

-Cook your desired sausage and bacon that can be meat or plant based. When fully cooked, glaze with Trees Knees Butter Maple.

-Cut wedges veggies like carrots and cucumbers. Use Bushwick Kitchen sauces such as their Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha for dipping.

-Add candied walnuts and other nuts to your charcuterie for a nice balance of flavors.

-Select some of your favorite cheeses cheeses for your board and drizzle them with Bushwick Kitchen's sauces or honeys.

-Make silver dollar pancakes with Bushwick Kitchen mixes that include Cinnamon Oat or Original Recipe made with oat milk. Serve them with the brand's honeys or their Butter Maple Syrup.

-Bake up everyone's favorite, buttermilk biscuits. Bushwick Kitchen is soon launching Bees Knees Raw Honey Comb that goes great on them when they are warm.

-Be creative, use colorful, attractive elements. You can present your charcuterie on a large platter or make smaller ones for each type of food you present. For people with different tastes or dietary preferences, consider making small plates for each person who is having the meal.

Bushwick Kitchen presents creative recipes for use with their line of products. To try them out, visit https://bushwickkitchen.com/blogs/recipes.

There's always something new happening at Bushwick Kitchen. You can find their products on their web site: https://bushwickkitchen.com/collections/all , on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/stores/BushwickKitchen/page/80FF6868-F101-4C61-8C99-5E71BDE11A32?ref_=ast_bln , and at select Walmart locations. Gift giver alert! Bushwick Kitchen will be having a 20% off site-wide sale on their website June 13th, 14th, and 15th for Father's Day. The promo code that should be used is 4dad.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bushwick Kitchen