BOUILLION MARSEILLE and NIZZA Invite Coalitions of Broadway Unions and Guilds to Eat Now, Pay Later

BOUILLION MARSEILLE and NIZZA

Simon Oren, Chef Andy D'Amico, and Robert Guarino are feeding the community that has fed them all these years. Their special initiative started on October 12 and is currently happening. From 9 pm every night of the week, any member of organizations in the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds can eat for free, (not incl. drinks, and gratuity) at their bistro Bouillon Marseille and Italian inspired Nizza that are both located at 630 Ninth Avenue and 44 Street.



For the past 20 years, these restaurants have been the home of many actors pre and post performances. Now, as the industry is decimated due to Covid-19, the three partners want to make sure that the arts community stays well fed. The restaurant will keep a house account for each person who dines, and when the theater returns to New York, and union workers start working again, the amount owed can be paid off as slowly or quickly as possible, if at all. This sense of giving is exactly what is needed during this time when humanity needs to kick in and help each other survive during this pandemic.

For more information on the restaurants, visit their web sites: Bouillon Marseille and Nizza

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bouillon Marseille

