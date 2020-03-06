BLT STEAK NEW YORK is Back & Celebrating 16 Years of Exceptional Hospitality

The team behind ESquared Hospitality today announces the grand reopening of BLT Steak New York, the flagship location that started it all and serves as the core of the global BLT brand. Located in the bustling center of midtown Manhattan at 106 East 57th Street, BLT Steak is marking its 16-year anniversary by offering throwback pricing on celebrated items and cocktails that debuted on the opening menu from March 3, 2004.

BLT Steak underwent a one-year renovation in order to unveil a reimagined experience with a fresh and modern aesthetic. The enhanced design features an elegant and sophisticated color scheme of cool greys, deep blacks and warm browns and can accommodate up to 146 guests. The entry lounge features custom dark wood paneling and an intimate seating cove with an all-leather sofa booth. Cognac leather banquettes flank the main dining room where refinished wood tables and upholstered chairs sit beneath smoked square mirrors and decorative metal sconces. Coffered ceilings with grey fabric and subtle gold nail heads add texture and provide the dining room with a cozy and intimate feel. On the second floor a private dining room awaits with updated features and the ability to seat 20.

"The renovation and reopening of BLT Steak in New York is especially significant for us as we first opened this location on this exact day 16 years ago," said Jimmy Haber, CEO of ESquared Hospitality. "As much as the BLT brand has evolved since inception, we're proud to have always remained true to our roots in providing a quality steakhouse experience through outstanding food and hospitality. 16 years in this business is a long time, and, what better way to celebrate the milestone and unveil the new flagship design than by savoring a piece of the past with throwback pricing on some of the key food and beverage items that made BLT Steak what it is today."

Through March 17, guests who dine at BLT Steak New York can indulge in well-known menu offerings at original prices dating back to March 3, 2004. A sampling of items that have celebratory pricing includes:

Sauces

Creamed Spinach

Double Cut Smoked Bacon

Tuna Tartare

Lobster Cobb

Lamb Chops

Dover Sole

Filet Mignon

NY Strip

Porterhouse for Two

In addition to these tried-and-true BLT Steak offerings, guests can also expect to see new items on the menu such asSalmon Cigars, Duck Puffs, American Wagyu Bavette, Ora King Salmon, Grilled Branzino, Charred Bone-in Short Rib,Japanese Eggplant and more. For a perfectly paired meal, the award-winning wine list features hundreds of varietals, including a vast selection of Old and New World wines from some of the most prominent winemaking regions around the world.

BLT Steak is open for dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Details on lunch service will follow in the coming weeks.

Reservations are available through OpenTable and walk-ins are welcome subject to availability. For more information or to make a reservation please call 212-752-7470 or visit BLTSteak.com. Follow BLT Steak on Instagram (@bltrestaurants) or Facebook (@bltsteakrestaurants) for brand updates.

ABOUT ESQUARED HOSPITALITY

ESquared Hospitality is an international restaurant and hospitality group that was built on a commitment to "Exceeding Expectations" with extraordinary food and excellent customer service. ESquared Hospitality has grown into a diversified group of restaurant concepts, from the flagship BLT Steak New York which first opened in 2004 to 20 restaurants on two continents. ESquared Hospitality properties include the BLT Steak restaurants, with locations in New York, NY (2004), Washington, DC (2006), White Plains, NY (2007), Hong Kong (2009), Charlotte, NC (2009), Waikiki, HI (2009), Seoul, South Korea (2014), Roppongi, Tokyo (2014), Las Vegas, NV (2014), Ginza, Tokyo (2015), Aruba (2015) and Osaka, Japan (2019); BLT Burger in Hong Kong (2009); BLT Prime in New York, NY (2005), Washington, DC (2016) and Doral, FL (2014). ESquared Hospitality also operates three Italian eateries - The Florentine in Chicago, IL (2010), Casa Nonna in New York, NY (2011) and Casa Nonna in Aruba (2015) - along with an American grille, The Wayfarer in New York, NY (2014). For more information, please visit www.e2hospitality.com or follow @esquaredhospitality on Facebook or Instagram.

Photo: Courtesy of ESquared Hospitality





