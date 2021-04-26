BEDSIDE READINGÂ® Celebrates Moms with Books, Travel and More

Seeking a fun way to celebrate mom? Bedside ReadingÂ®, the luxury hotel amenity that places complimentary books by the bedside each summer in luxury hotels and boutique properties in The Hamptons celebrates all moms this year with its special mom-inspired book collection, Hampton and New York City hotel partner offerings and a special promotion with Hampton Coffee Company. From May 8-11, give mom gifts she will long remember - getaways, books of all genres, and treats!

Mother's Day Weekend Books:

Never Sit if You Can Dance by Jo Giese (Memoir); Mother Mother by Jessica O'Dwyer (Fiction) Beauty Beyond the Threshold by Tiffany Mosher (Travel/Memoir); No Stone Unturned by Nadean Stone (Memoir); Young Diva's That Care by Candace Gish (Inspirational); Her Turn by Allison Jones (Fiction); Strong Like Water by Laila Tarraf (Memoir); Soul Meets Body by Debby Kruszewski (Fiction)

"We are happy to share that little extra something for the moms in all of our lives with our special Mother's Day collection for this special day and weekend," said Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder, Bedside Reading. "Reading is a form of self-care and we want to give that gift to our moms! We have options for the different interests that our moms have and we are thrilled to be able to share them with the wonderful programs taking place at our partner hotels this holiday weekend!

Books are complimentary and can be found at the following Hamptons hotels and inns -- In East Hampton: The Baker House 1650, Mill House Inn, The Maidstone Hotel and Huntting Inn. In Southampton: Southampton Inn and White Fences Inn Water Mill. In East End, Hyatt Place Long Island/East End and The Preston House & Hotel. New to the program is MARRAM in Montauk. Additional weekends are planned including Memorial Day (Bedside Reading's 20th Season in The Hamptons), throughout the summer and into the Hamptons Film Festival weekend.

Hamptons Mother's Day Programs (every guest receives a Bedside Reading book tote and books!)

Southampton Inn - May 9th - Enjoy this hotel's ala carte Brunch menu with special Mother's Day offerings, from 7am to 3pm. Dine indoors or outdoors, weather permitting, on the newly refurbished courtyard. Reservations are suggested by calling 631-283.6500 ext. 538.

MARRAM - A specially created "surprise" welcome gift will be in each room to celebrate Mother's Day that guests will find upon arrival. Click here or call 631-668-2050.

White Fences Inn Watermill - A Mother's Day Package is valid May 1st - May 23rd and includes two glasses of Prosecco upon arrival, three-course breakfast, RELAX lavender essential oil pillow spray and complimentary room upgrade if available at check in time. Must book a two-night stay. Click here or call 631-500-9013.

New York City Mother's Day Packages- (All guests always receive access to Bedside Reading on the download offerings)

The Pierre New York, A Taj Hotel - The Breakfast & Blooms package from The Pierre offers a picture-perfect way to treat mom to the day she deserves. Highlights include luxurious accommodations, breakfast in bed, and a keepsake Pierre robe. Add to the experience with a Perfectly Pierre picnic basket creatively curated by Chef Ashfer. Room packages start at $765. Picnic baskets are additional.Guests can book their stay at www.thepierreny.com/manhattan-hotel-deals

Conrad New York Downtown - This Bedside Reading partner is offering a Mother's Day Breakfast in Bed package. Enjoy a suite, breakfast in bed for two (plus two glasses of Prosecco), 20% off any treatment booked at CleanMarket and a Jo Malone gift set. To book, click here or call 212-945-0100.

About Bedside Reading

Founded in 2017, the Bedside ReadingÂ® program partners with the world's leading publishers as well as many independent publishers and authors. The company's mission is to help authors build their fanbase by connecting their books to readers and providing hotel guests the opportunity to unplug and delve into the world of words at some of the most sought-after destinations in North America. Newly introduced podcasts, virtual book clubs with partner hotels and an online bookshelf are now available. on the download is the newest program introduced providing eBooks and audiobooks to a global audience. For more information: www.bedsidereading.com. For the summer reading program: https://www.bedsidereading.com/summer.html

Hotel Partners: Acqualina Resort & Spa, Conrad New York, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Mandarin Oriental New York, Mandarin Oriental Washington DC, The Jacquard, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Waldorf Astoria Chicago, The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, New York, Morrison House, Limelight Aspen, Limelight Snowmass, and Limelight Ketchum Chamberlain West Hollywood and Simpson House Inn.

The Hamptons Partners: The Baker House 1650, Mill House Inn, The Maidstone Hotel and Huntting Inn, Southampton Inn, White Fences Inn Water Mill, Hyatt Place Long Island/East End and The Preston House & Hotel and Topping Rose House. New to the program is MARRAM in Montauk.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bedside Reading