BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY for Winter Warm-up Cocktails

For our readers that are looking to treat themselves to a luscious, winter warm-up drink, discover these boozy latte recipes from Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey, whiskeys that are well described as "dangerously good."

We have three delightful recipes are easy to make at home. Serve them to friends and family as an after dinner drink, to enjoy while reading your favorite book or just relaxing in front of the fireplace.

Each of them uses one of the tempting flavors of Ballotin Whiskey, a brand you can easily find wherever you shop for spirits. Keep these recipes handy. We have included special instructions to make each of the drinks as an iced latte too.

Boozy Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Ingredients:

Ballotin Chocolate Mocha Cream 1.5 oz

1 oz white chocolate liqueur

3 oz strong coffee or espresso

4 oz steamed milk

Splash of caramel syrup

Topping: whipped cream, **raspberry sugar (or red granulated sugar), white chocolate square

Method: In a heat-proof mug, combine Ballotin Chocolate Mocha Cream, white chocolate liqueur, and coffee or espresso. Add steamed milk and stir again. Top with whipped cream, white chocolate square and raspberry sugar or red holiday sugar. For an iced latte: combine chilled ingredients in a mason jar or shaker without ice and shake until well combined. Pour over ice and top with whipped cream and crushed candy cane pieces. **To make the raspberry sugar, combine equal volume of freeze-dried raspberries and granulated sugar in a blender and pulse until combined.

Boozy Peppermint Mocha Latte

Ingredients:

Ballotin Chocolate Mint Whiskey 2 oz

3 oz strong coffee or espresso

4 oz steamed milk

½ oz chocolate syrup

Optional: 1-2 drops peppermint extract

Topping: Whipped cream, crushed candy cane pieces, candy cane

Method: In a heat-proof mug, combine Ballotin Chocolate Mint Whiskey, coffee or espresso chocolate syrup and optional mint extract. Heat briefly in the microwave - just enough to warm it up. Add steamed milk and stir again. Top with whipped cream and crushed candy cane pieces. For an iced latte: combine chilled ingredients in a mason jar or shaker without ice and shake until well combined. Pour over ice and top with whipped cream and crushed candy cane or mint candy pieces.

Boozy Caramel Brûlée Latte

Ingredients:

Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey 2 oz

4 oz strong coffee or espresso

4 oz steamed milk

¾ oz salted caramel syrup

Topping: whipped cream, toffee crumbles, salted caramel dessert topping

Method: In a heat-proof mug, combine Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey, salted caramel syrup, and coffee or espresso. Add steamed milk and stir again. Top with whipped cream, toffee crumbles and a drizzle of caramel dessert topping. For an iced latte: combine chilled ingredients in a mason jar or shaker without ice and shake until well combined. Pour over ice and top with whipped cream, caramel dessert topping and toffee crumbles.

About Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey

Inspired by a love of bourbon whiskey and a passion for chocolate, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey was founded in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky with a single focus: create elegant and delicious sipping whiskeys designed for flavor-craving friends. The result is an approachable whiskey that tastes like an expression of your favorite chocolate indulgences. Available in eight flavors, including Original Chocolate, Bourbon Ball, Caramel Turtle, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Mocha, Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream - all of Ballotin's spirits combine the backbone, body, and base flavor of aged American whiskey with all-natural essences of classic and contemporary chocolate favorites.

For more information on Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey, additional recipes, and to find out where to purchase, please visit https://ballotinwhiskey.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey