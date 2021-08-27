BACK TO SCHOOL Ideas to Make Life Less Hectic

Whether you are getting the kids ready for their back to school schedules, are college bound, or planning your especially busy fall schedule, we have some ideas that are sure to please and will make life a little less hectic. From meal kits and snacks to small appliances, we are sure that these items will make your every day much more pleasant and a little bit easier. Check them out!

Prepare Healthy Meals at Home in a Flash

Hungryroot -The company first launched in 2015 as a better-for-you foods brand. Now Hungryroot is pioneering an entirely new way to grocery shop with its at-home personalized deliveries. Along with offering the best modern brands, they have developed an in-house line of innovative healthy products like Black Bean Brownie Batter. Hungryroot is powered by AI and the belief that food deeply impacts your daily life. You tell them a little about yourself, and they use proprietary predictive technology to deliver groceries and recipes that best suit your individual needs and goals. They also assist with meal planning and nutritional support, helping you save time, save money, shop sustainably, and eat what makes you feel your best. First, it has to be nutritious and made from whole, trusted ingredients. Second, it has to be easy and quick to prepare. Finally, it has to taste good. All products are free of hydrogenated oils, artificial sweeteners, high- fructose corn syrup, artificial colors and artificial preservatives. Individuals can customize orders based on dietary needs via the Food Profile and select preferences. Hungryroot caters to a variety of dietary needs including: dairy free, gluten free, vegan, vegetarian, nut free, keto-friendly, etc.

The Pioneer Woman 4 Pack Seasonings - Perfect for spicing up any meal, enjoy four delicious flavors from The Pioneer Woman's seasoning line. The 4 pack includes: Drummond Ranch Grill, perfect seasoning for a gorgeous ribeye; Cowboy Lemon Pepper, azippy, fresh blend of lemon, peppercorn, garlic and other savory notes; Tex Mex Cowgirl, a southwest-inspired blend; and Anything Goes Everyday, a delicious, all-purpose blend. (Available at Walmart)

Snacking and Packing

NEW Welch's Juicefuls are made with REAL fruit on the outside and delicious juice on the inside. Welch's Juicefuls brings all the goodness consumers love and expect from Welch's Fruit Snacks, only with a fun, fruit and juice combination. Available in three mouthwatering varieties including Mixed Fruit, Berry Blast and Island Splash, Welch's Juicefuls are easily delivered straight to doorsteps from Amazon, Target or Walmart.

KÖE Organic Kombucha - This fruit-forward, organic kombucha comes in attractive, slim, and convenient cans that make having a refreshing kombucha easy. You can buy this surprisingly delicious beverage at local retailers, on amazon.com and at thousands of convenience stores. The five tempting, trend-setting flavors that are currently on the market include Lemon-Lime, Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Ginger, and Raspberry Dragonfruit. KÖE Organic Kombucha is not only refreshing but it is shelf stable making it easy to take along on busy days.

Perfect Hydration in Cans - Perfect Hydration (pH), the ultra-purified alkaline water with electrolytes, has launched their premium, enhanced water in a 16 oz. recyclable aluminum can to meet the growing demand for functionality, hydration, and sustainability. The new line extension, available for purchase at most retailers and Amazon.com, will feature aluminum that can be recycled indefinitely and Perfect Hydration's notable crisp, blue, color-blocked design. Perfect Hydration's domestically-sourced cans offer a new category entry point for consumers seeking alkaline water, which now is the fastest growing segment within water, outpacing sparkling water and private label water.

Cello Cheese - Cheese lovers will appreciate the variety of cheeses for healthy snacking that Cello offers that includes Romano, Asiago, Parmesan, and Rubbed Fontal Cheese. And now, the Cello Snack Packs are portable pairings of dried fruit and nuts with their most celebrated cheeses like the world-renowned Copper Kettle. Indulge and enjoy.

Mary's Gone Crackers - This cracker brand is outstanding. Crackers are delicious, organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Available in 14 tempting varieties that includes favorites such as herb, black pepper, and jalapeno, Mary's is designed to fuel active and health-conscious lifestyles with delicious and nutritious allergen-friendly snacks. Every bite offers hearty whole grains rich in plant-based protein. You can eat these yummy treats out of the box, add them to your next charcuterie board, pack them to take along wherever you are going, or scoop them into your favorite dip.

ALDI-exclusive Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn - Snack all day with ALDI-exclusive Clancy's White Cheddar Popcorn, air popped and flavored with real cheddar cheese. With no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, this Product of the Year winner is a great gluten-free snacking option. It's also a great choice when you are winding down and binging on your favorite shows. (Available at ALDI stores)

Help in the Kitchen

Hefty ECOSAVE™ - Make clean-up easy and eco-friendly with Hefty ECOSAVE™ tableware, a 2021 Product of the Year winner that is 100% compostable and 100% Hefty® strong. The Hefty ECOSAVE™ line includes plates, bowls, cups, platters and compartment trays that are made from bagasse, a by-product of sugar cane. The line also includes cutlery, straws and hot cups - all made from plant based materials. (Available on Amazon or Target.com)

CHEF iQ Smart Cooker - The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker is an all-in-one cooker that pairs seamlessly with our app via Bluetooth and WiFi to create an immersive, fulfilling kitchen experience. With over-the-air updates via the CHEF iQ app, your Smart Cooker is the only kitchen appliance that keeps getting smarter while sitting on your countertop. Cooking functions include pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, ferment and keep warm, with additional design features including rapid cooking, auto pressure release, an integrated scale, added safety features and the NEW Ingredient-First Calculator for the indecisive home chefs. The CHEF iQ app assists you every step of the way, with guided cooking, a calculator, integrated scale and how-to videos for even the most novice chef. (Available on Amazon)

Chefman Smokeless Electric Indoor Grill - The Chefman Smokeless Electric Grill makes grilling indoors easy! With an extra-large cooking surface and multiple heat zones, this grill is great for any cooking need. For further versatility, this unit's adjustable temperature control knob goes from warm to sear. (Available on Amazon)

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+

The Chefman Multi-Functional Air Fryer handles any cooking, baking, rotisserie, dehydrating or air frying task. Perfect for feeding a crowd, this unit features a large 10-liter capacity. For added convenience, this unit boasts 14 preset options. Accessories include 2 air flow racks, rotisserie spit and forks, rotating basket, rotisserie retrieval tool and drip tray. (Available on Amazon)

