BABE WINE Partners with Hotels.com to Give Moms the Ultimate Gift

Moms have been through it this year. The job is already a lot, but now every Mom is moonlighting as a teacher, coach, personal chef, and god forbid hairdresser. Moms deserve some paid time off. Over the past 13 months, moms were 28% more likely* than dads to experience burnout with three fourths** of moms saying they were mentally worse off in 2020 due to the pandemic. Moms everywhere deserve a much needed break.

For Mother's Day, BABE Wine and Hotels.com are coming together to give mom what she really wants -- to not be a mom (but just for the weekend). We're giving one lucky mom the chance to take the weekend off with a luxurious, stress-free, and wine-filled hotel getaway for the relaxing Mother's Day she's been dreaming of. Finally, a chance for a good night's sleep and time to herself without "MOM!" echoing through the house every five minutes.

Know a mom who could use a weekend off? To nominate a mom (or mother figure) who needs a weekend to herself, all you have to do is go to DrinkBabe.net and tell us why they deserve to be off-duty this Mother's Day. We'll pamper her with the ultimate hotel-getaway complete with a stocked mini-fridge filled with BABE wine, a custom fluffy robe and slippers, and room service credit so she can truly treat herself to the best that hotel life has to offer. Worried about leaving the kids behind? Don't be! We're handling everything for this stress-free weekend and providing a stipend so mom can rest assured that the kids are in good hands. Get ready to hang that "do not disturb" sign on the door, and don't feel guilty asking for late checkout.

"Moms have stepped up in so many ways to be true heroes in quarantine; they deserve 1000x the recognition after this loooong year," says BABE's General Manager, Chelsea Phillips. "BABE and Hotels.com are coming together as the perfect duo to make that happen this Mother's Day. Whether you're looking for a last-minute surprise gift or know a superstar mom who needs a few days away, BABE and Hotels.com are here to help make sure the mother figure in your life knows just how appreciated she is!"

Though only one mom will have the chance to win this relaxing getaway, that doesn't mean that you can't give a mom in your life an amazing Mother's Day gift: BABE Wine. Between our original lineup of BABE Rosé, Grigio and Red as well as our newest addition to the family -- the 100-calorie and 0g of sugar BABE 100 -- BABE has something perfect for the mom in your life. Check out our wine locator to find a store near you.

If you want to surprise mom with a getaway yourself, Hotels.com has plenty of properties to choose from including hotels, beach houses, cabins in the mountains and more. Plus, with free cancellation and flexible booking options, you won't have to worry if your plans change.

Please drink responsibly and socialize safely by being aware of and compliant with your local COVID-19 guidelines. Full contest rules can be found here.

*Source: CNBC

**Source: The TODAY Show

About BABE Wine

Launched in 2016, BABE wine founders Josh "The Fat Jewish" Ostrovsky, and brothers David Oliver Cohen and Tanner Cohen, developed a unique brand-led wine proposition that utilized their extensive social media audience. BABE was created with the mission to simplify the saturated wine category by introducing a fun, inclusive, and portable product to consumers.

The New York based company's portfolio of photogenic and delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio, and Red sparkling canned wine as well as their latest product BABE 100 Rosé has made BABE the most photographed wine on Instagram.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry- leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™)

Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-winning" loyalty program you earn free* nights while you sleep...what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

*Exclusions apply. Reward night worth average price of previous 10. Taxes/fees payable on each Reward Night redeemed. A $5 fee is charged on each Reward Night redeemed, unless redeemed on the app.

Photo Credit: BABE Wine