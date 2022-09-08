Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BABE Rosé Has You Covered for Football Season and Fall Gatherings

Sep. 08, 2022  
It's officially Brosé season and BABE has you and your crew covered! We want you to have rosé your way, which is why BABE's canned rosés are portable, light, convenient, and easy to pair with your favorite snacks and foods.

As football season goes into full swing, BABE is ready to supply game days and tailgates for your crew, win or lose. And if their sparkling rosé isn't your style, BABE's got refreshing Red and White cans too.

BABE Rosé is 12% ABV, and each can is equal to two glasses of wine, while BABE 100 Rosé is only 100 calories and 6.9% ABV. Get to know BABE Rosé and BABE 100 Rosé!

BABE Rosé (SRP: $12/4 pack) This is a light, sparkling rosé captured in a can. It has light and ripe notes of melon and cantaloupe and is 12% ABV. Each can of BABE is equal to one full glass of wine and is perfect to grab and go for any occasion, it is an icon of the new fun wave of wine. Find it near you here!

BABE 100 Rosé (SRP: $9.99/4 pack) This rosé is light and refreshing like a seltzer (with only 100 calories and zero grams of sugar), but it's actually wine! With the crisp and delicious taste of wine, 100 calories and 6.9% ABV, what's not to love? Each can of BABE 100 is equal to one full glass of wine and is perfect to grab and go for any occasion, and its lavender can is easy on the eyes. Find it near you here!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BABE

