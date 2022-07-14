BABE Campaign Has You Covered - and is Paying Your Phone Bill

Ring ring, BABE Wine calling with a very important message: it's always the right time for BABE this summer. The "This Calls for BABE" campaign is here for all of life's wins and annoyances, no matter how small. Overreacting? Never heard of her.

Remembered to put on sunscreen? That calls for BABE. Friend of a friend of a friend has a pool? Yep, that definitely calls for BABE. Got an invite for a 5pm work meeting on a Friday? You guessed it: that calls for BABE. Whether you're celebrating or complaining, any excuse will do to get your friends together, throw some BABE in the cooler and hang out. Because no matter what it is...it calls for BABE.

After months of cold weather, the only thing we want to be chilled this summer is our wine. Are we right or are we right? What's ice cold, though, is getting kicked off your family phone plan. Head to the BABE Instagram (@drinkbabe), share the way your parents cut you off the family plan using #THISCALLSFORBABE #SWEEPSTAKES and you'll be entered for a chance to win money towards your phone bill. Participants can see sweepstakes rules by visiting https://drinkbabe.net/pages/this-calls-for-babe-rules.

"Summertime always calls for BABE, and to make the summer even sweeter, we're excited to help our fans do less #adulting by covering their phone bills," said Joanie Fisher, BABE Senior Director, Beyond Beer. "We hope both fun and not-so-fun moments inspire all to call for BABE - and that BABE lovers everywhere find us at events near them this summer."

The new campaign from BABE Wine is supported on the brand's social channels, with amplification from influencers, who will create and share custom content. BABE is also hosting a series of summer fun events - gear up, because these DEF call for BABE:

-Central Park SummerStage: BABE is the official wine sponsor of Central Park SummerStage. You can sip BABE all season long at the mobile bar - and look out for bigger events throughout summer.

-Local Events: BABE will be announcing events in cities around the U.S. so that everyone, everywhere can answer the call for BABE.

About BABE Wine:

Launched in 2016, BABE wine founders Josh "The Fat Jewish" Ostrovsky, and siblings David Oliver Cohen and Tanner Cohen, developed a unique brand-led wine proposition that utilized their extensive social media audience. BABE was created with the mission to simplify the saturated wine category by introducing a fun, inclusive, and portable product to consumers.

The New York based company's portfolio of photogenic and delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio, and Red sparkling canned wine as well as the latest products BABE 100 Rosé, White & Red has made BABE the most photographed wine on Instagram.

About Anheuser-Busch:

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch and Babe Wine