Review: Alligator Pear is The Garment District's new multi-tiered venue for cocktails and Nola-inspired fare

In between the hustle and bustle of Midtown and the large crowds spilling out of Penn Station, you’ll find Alligator Pear. The charming new restaurant is tucked away from the chaos of the area and offers a relaxing but hip getaway that'll take you far away from the city.

When you first step inside Alligator Pear from off the street, you’re instantly transported by warm woods, vibrant greenery, and a large tree full of pink blossoms. To the left is the long bar illuminated in blue and gold tones, dotted with cozy light fixtures for the ideal ambiance to settle in for a cocktail or two. You'll find plenty of solid sips to choose from on the menu. Anything from the rum-infused Hurricane with pineapple and passion fruit to The Classic Sazerac made with rye and Angostura bitters will do.

On the right of the hostess stand, you’ll find the main dining room equipped with two-top tables for a more intimate experience and booths that are ideal for larger parties. Colorful New Orleans-themed artwork is hung on the walls that is straight from the chef’s own collection.

This ground level alone can easily hook you. But Alligator Pear has more to offer. Head upstairs to the second floor and you’ll find another bar tucked away along with a seating area that overlooks the ground floor. There is also the cellar that includes its own bar which can be used for a private event. We also heard talk about a speakeasy-style lounge opening in there soon.

While the vast multi-tiered space is impressive, the menu is not to shy away from either, thanks to executive chef Dominick Lee. A New Orleans native, the menu is focused on Nola-esque plates, including cornbread loaves, black-eyed pea hummus, and Louisiana jambalaya. A stand out is the chicken and andouille gumbo served with a potato salad from the chef’s family recipe. It’s hearty and savory with the perfect amount of home-cooked good feel.

The veggie options on the menu are also plentiful and should be tried, especially the roasted carrots with spiced pecans that come in a pepper jelly vinaigrette. A pleasant surprise menu item has to be the cherry and heirloom tomatoes topped with garlic aioli and a delightful crunch thanks to the crispy puff rice they are served on.

Another surprise on the menu is the Mac ’n' cheese. Made with sharp cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses, it is pan-seared so it comes out in a block form. If you're in the mood for gooey mac and cheese, this isn't it. This is the plate for those who like the crispy corner edges of baked Mac and cheese.

The restaurant was out of bread pudding with salted caramel so we opted for the beignets that are topped with sugar. While good, we couldn't help but want some of that salted caramel sauce for dipping.

Out-of-towners and locals alike can appreciate what Alligator Pear has to offer. If you're in the area for a concert, this is a perfect pit stop for a cocktail or dinner either before or after.

Alligator Pear is located at 150 West 30th Street, New York, 10001. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please call 646-868-7884 or visit https://www.alligatorpearnyc.com/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Anton Khmarun and Hannah Zimmerman with bitesizedstudios.