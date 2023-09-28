Alizé for Fall Cocktail Recipes

As the sun begins to set earlier and the air begins to feel cooler, fall is definitely here. For those of you who savor the days of pumpkin everything and sweater weather, get ready to embrace the changing season with a line upof irresistible fall cocktails by Alizé.

Check out these three recipes that are easy to craft and will be a hit at any autumn gathering!

Berry Autumn Nights

Ingredients:

-2 oz Alizé Midnight Passion⁠

-2 oz pineapple juice⁠

-1 oz Vodka⁠

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with rosemary and cranberries.

Peach Bourbon Smash

Ingredients:

- 2 oz Alize Peach (or Mango if preferred)

-2 oz Bourbon

-¾ oz Lemon Juice

- ½ oz Allspice Dram

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well until chilled. Rim rocks glass with Cinnamon Sugar. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Caramel Apple-tini

Ingredients:

-1 oz. Alize Apple

-2. oz Apple Cider

-1 oz Sour Mix

Method: Combine in a shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Rim rocks glass with caramel and chopped nuts. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Set your fall table with caramel drizzled apples.

For more information on Alizé, please visit https://www.alize.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Alizé