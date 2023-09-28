Alizé for Fall Cocktail Recipes

Alizé for Fall Cocktail Recipes

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day Photo 1 KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need Photo 2 CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need
ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1 Photo 3 ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1
Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking Dist Photo 4 Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking District

Alizé for Fall Cocktail Recipes

As the sun begins to set earlier and the air begins to feel cooler, fall is definitely here. For those of you who savor the days of pumpkin everything and sweater weather, get ready to embrace the changing season with a line upof irresistible fall cocktails by Alizé.

Check out these three recipes that are easy to craft and will be a hit at any autumn gathering! 

Berry Autumn Nights

Ingredients:

-2 oz Alizé Midnight Passion

-2 oz pineapple juice

-1 oz Vodka

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with rosemary and cranberries.

Peach Bourbon Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz Alize Peach (or Mango if preferred)

-2 oz Bourbon

-¾ oz Lemon Juice

½ oz Allspice Dram

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well until chilled. Rim rocks glass with Cinnamon Sugar. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a cinnamon stick. 

Caramel Apple-tini

Ingredients:

-1 oz. Alize Apple

-2. oz Apple Cider

-1 oz Sour Mix

Method: Combine in a shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Rim rocks glass with caramel and chopped nuts. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Set your fall table with caramel drizzled apples.

For more information on Alizé, please visit https://www.alize.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Alizé



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
CIRCLE LINES Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends Photo
CIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends

Circle Line, home of New York City's most iconic sightseeing cruises, is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise, featuring Oktoberfest-themed food, drinks, and music.

2
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular Events Photo
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular Events

You know that the Halloween season is upon us when festive sights and fun frights are just about everywhere.  We have a roundup that is sure to get you out and about in the city enjoying the season's best moments!

3
ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1 Photo
ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1

A beloved tradition with roots back to the early 1900s returns to South Philadelphia this coming weekend. The Annual St. Nicholas of Tolentine Authentic Italian Festival will bring out thousands of people on Sunday, October 1, 2023, to the 1700 Block of South 9th Street.

4
LEVAIN BAKERY Brings Back Chocolate Chunk Cookie for Fall Photo
LEVAIN BAKERY Brings Back Chocolate Chunk Cookie for Fall

Levain Bakery is bringing back its limited-time only Fall Chocolate Chunk Cookie!

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

CIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins WeekendsCIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular EventsHALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular Events
ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1 ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef, Phil Choy of SAGAPONACK in the FlatironChef Spotlight: Executive Chef, Phil Choy of SAGAPONACK in the Flatiron

Videos

Watch Betty Who & HADESTOWN Cast Perform 'Livin' It Up on Top' Video
Watch Betty Who & HADESTOWN Cast Perform 'Livin' It Up on Top'
Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GMA Video
Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GMA
Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You