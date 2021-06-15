ATLAS PEAK WINES-The Pinnacle of Napa Valley Perfection

Editor's Note: We are pleased to share with our readers the news of Atlas Peak wines that be released this month in limited quantities.

Family-owned Quintessential announces the reintroduction of Atlas Peak wines, one of Napa Valley's most illustrious labels from the premier Atlas Peak AVA. Each of the wines were produced under the experienced eye of industry veteran Bob Pepi. Atlas Peak AVA Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 and Atlas Peak Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 will all be released this month in limited quantities.

"We purchased Atlas Peak last summer, and have been waiting for the perfect moment to bottle and release these exceptional wines," remarked Dennis Kreps, co-owner of Quintessential. "Through the hard work of our winemaker, Bob Pepi, and the tireless efforts of our team to get the labels and designs just right, we are ready to bring this iconic wine back to the American collector."

Farmed by growers who have been cultivating the land since as far back as 1870, the vines which hold the Atlas Peak grapes are some of the most renowned in the region. Though the AVA was only declared in 1992, Atlas Peak has been producing some of Napa's most celebrated wines since 1987.

"Our Atlas Peak AVA Cabernet Sauvignon is made with grapes selected from one of the best vineyards in the appellation," commented Bob Pepi, consulting winemaker for Atlas Peak and Geyser Peak. "The soil is rough and unforgiving, leading to a strong concentration of fruit and an elegant structure."

Atlas Peak AVA Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($79.99) and Atlas Peak Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($49.99) are available now for purchase. For more information, visit www.quintessentialwines.com or call (707) 226-8300.

About Quintessential:

Recently named "Importer of the Year" in the 2020 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards, Quintessential is a family-owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. Since 2002, father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps have dedicated their company to representing multi-generational, family-owned producers who have the same passion for winemaking that Quintessential has for strategically marketing and selling those wines. These producers, and others that have recently joined from top wine regions around the world, create wines that offer the best, most authentic expression of the grapes from their respective vineyards. For more information, please visit http://www.quintessentialwines.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Quintessential Wines