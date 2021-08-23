ATLANTIS FRESH MARKETS-A Convenient Stop for Fresh Food Selections

Atlantis Fresh Markets by Atlantis Management Group whose founders, Partners Jimmy Kochisarli, Tumay Basaranlar and Jose Montero came together in 2005 to open their first gas station and convenience store in the Bronx, fast forward to 2021 and the team now has 205 locations, operating 75 of the locations themselves, 30 branded Atlantis Fresh Markets, and a flagship store in Midtown Manhattan.

Atlantis Fresh Markets distinguish themselves from the competition by offering high quality fresh food selections, including private label sandwiches made daily in a commissary kitchen in Massachusetts and hot food selections, which feature the convenience stores' crown jewel, empanadas made fresh daily from a commissary kitchen in New Jersey in more than six different varieties.

To earn the reputation of being the neighborhood convenience store, Atlantis forges connections to the communities in which the stores are located. Rather than offering the same items at each store, certain goods reflect local favorites, including Polish beer in the Maspeth, Queens location, kosher products in New Jersey locations, and Caribbean candies in their Flatbush, Brooklyn location. In tailoring their stock to fit the tastes of the neighborhood, Atlantis Fresh Markets not only deepens their ties with the consumer base but supports the community by featuring local products that are made by small vendors.

The team has developed in-house the Atlantis Fresh Delivery smartphone application that prioritizes the customer experience. The application came during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Atlantis Management Group saw an opportunity to provide customers with an innovative service that offers a more customer-focused approach than third-party delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. Available on both the Apple Store and Google Play, Atlantis Fresh Delivery allows customers to place orders that are delivered free of charge in thirty minutes or less, no order minimum, 24/7 delivery and gives members of the community access to their favorite items at the touch of their fingers at the in-store price. Through the app, users are also able to order pump-side pick-up, which allows them to have their order delivered from the store to the car.

For more information, please visit http://www.atlantismgmt.com/convenience/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atlantis Management Group