ANGRY ORCHARD and Bryte Skateboards Collaborate

Angry Orchard is partnering with Bryte Skateboards - a Los Angeles based skateboard manufacturer to produce custom decks and accessories.

The decision to create a line of skateboards stemmed from Angry Orchard's dedication to innovation and creating new, refreshing products (hello Peach Mango and Strawberry Fruit Cider!) for consumers to enjoy, as well as a deep desire to partner with like-minded brands doing the same. Bryte, while created by one of the biggest names in skateboarding, Steve Berra, primarily focuses on developing today's new, up-and-coming amateurs into tomorrow's professional skateboarders. With their vast experience, they help educate their skaters on the ins and outs of the culture, something Angry Orchard drinkers tend to know a lot about - because Angry Orchard drinkers imbibe with culture, not just cider.

The new line of skate decks ($69-$89), wheels, and griptape will boast incredible, Angry Orchard-inspired designs co-created by Angry Orchard's Art Director Joe Dion and DC-based street artist Matt Corrado (fun fact, Matt recently created a mural at the Angry Orchard in Walden, NY!). In addition to boards and components, the partnership will also include hoodies ($59.95) and t-shirts ($24.95). All will be available for purchase on the Bryte website starting July 22.

This is just the start of what's sure to be a "fruitful" friendship between Angry Orchard and Bryte Skateboards, so be on the lookout for more news.

Photo Credit: Bryte Skeateboards