A TASTE OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD at The Lott House in Brooklyn on 6/25

On Sunday, June 25, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Brooklynites and guests of the area will have the opportunity to savor unlimited delights from beloved NYC-based food trucks like Jiannetto's Pizza, Takumi Taco, Juba Express, and Glazed and Confused. While indulging in culinary wonders, people can leisurely stroll through the captivating Lott House grounds and immerse themselves in the rich cultures that have left an indelible mark on this historic Brooklyn gem.



Step back in time at this historic farmhouse in Marine Park, Brooklyn, dating all the way back to 1720. For a fun fact, it holds the record as the longest continually owned and occupied property by a single family in NYC. The Friends of the Lott House is a passionate non-profit organization, honoring the rich cultural tapestry that has shaped this home and borough.

Here’s all the details!

What: A Taste of the Neighborhood at The Lott House

Where: 1940 East 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11234

When: June 25th, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by visiting Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-of-the-neighborhood-tickets-636790416277 .

Photo Credit: Provided by A Taste of the Neighborhood at The Lott House