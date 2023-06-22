A TASTE OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD at The Lott House in Brooklyn on 6/25

A TASTE OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD at The Lott House

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands Photo 1 The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands
NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21 Photo 2 NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21
Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA Photo 3 Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA
Photos: Casamigos Celebrates the Premiere of DOWNTOWN OWL Directed by Lily Rabe Photo 4 Photos: Casamigos Celebrates the Premiere of DOWNTOWN OWL Directed by Lily Rabe

A TASTE OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD at The Lott House in Brooklyn on 6/25

On Sunday, June 25, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Brooklynites and guests of the area will have the opportunity to savor unlimited delights from beloved NYC-based food trucks like Jiannetto's Pizza, Takumi Taco, Juba Express, and Glazed and Confused. While indulging in culinary wonders, people can leisurely stroll through the captivating Lott House grounds and immerse themselves in the rich cultures that have left an indelible mark on this historic Brooklyn gem. 


Step back in time at this historic farmhouse in Marine Park, Brooklyn, dating all the way back to 1720.  For a fun fact, it holds the record as the longest continually owned and occupied property by a single family in NYC. The Friends of the Lott House is a passionate non-profit organization, honoring the rich cultural tapestry that has shaped this home and borough. 

Here’s all the details!

What: A Taste of the Neighborhood at The Lott House

Where: 1940 East 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11234 

When: June 25th, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by visiting Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-of-the-neighborhood-tickets-636790416277

Photo Credit: Provided by A Taste of the Neighborhood at The Lott House



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Asti DOCG to Partner with 50 Top Pizza New York on June 27, 2023 Photo
Asti DOCG to Partner with 50 Top Pizza New York on June 27, 2023

Consorzio Asti DOCG, with its Moscato d’Asti DOCG and Asti Spumante DOCG, will be the official partner of 50 Top Pizza, the prestigious pizza guide that ranks the best pizzerias in Italy and around the world.

2
Döner Haus Brings Real German Döner Kebabs to NYC in the East Village Photo
Döner Haus Brings Real German Döner Kebabs to NYC in the East Village

Located in the East Village, Döner Haus is a passion project from Nikolaus von Solodkoff that brings real German-style Döner kebabs to New York City.

3
NYCWFF and Raising Canes Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21 Photo
NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21

New York City Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF) and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers are hosting a one-day-only food truck pop-up party in celebration of 2023 Festival tickets going live. 

4
THE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie Day Photo
THE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie Day

We wanted to share some information about Free Cookie Day at The Good Batch's Clinton Hill location next Wednesday, June 21. To celebrate the end of the school year, the beloved Brooklyn-based bakery is offering free Oat Chocolate Chunk and Brown Butter Salty cookies starting at 8AM. One cookie per customer, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

Asti DOCG to Partner with 50 Top Pizza New York on June 27, 2023Asti DOCG to Partner with 50 Top Pizza New York on June 27, 2023
Döner Haus Brings Real German Döner Kebabs to NYC in the East VillageDöner Haus Brings Real German Döner Kebabs to NYC in the East Village
NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21
THE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie DayTHE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie Day

Videos

Video: Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video Video: Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Tease GUTENBERG! on MORNING JOE Video
Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Tease GUTENBERG! on MORNING JOE
Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM
Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS
First Look at All New Clips From LIZARD BOY at Theatre Row Video
First Look at All New Clips From LIZARD BOY at Theatre Row
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You