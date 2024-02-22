2024 NASSAU PARADISE ISLAND WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL Comes to Atlantis Paradise Island

Atlantis Paradise Island, the most iconic destination resort in the world and the culinary capital of the Caribbean, announces new culinary talent and events for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF), from Wednesday, March 13 – Sunday, March 17, 2024. Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on sale now at npiwff.org.

The ultimate gastronomic epicenter for gourmands, foodies and connoisseurs in the Caribbean, Atlantis Paradise Island boasts a wide range of restaurants led by more globally recognized Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chefs than any other resort or destination in the region, complemented by Atlantis’ exclusive partnerships with top Bahamian talents, including Julie Lightbourne of renowned Sip Sip, Kenneth McKenzie of McKenzie’s Fresh Conch, Wayne Moncur of Sun & Ice, and William Young and Kyle Jones of the celebrated The Dilly Club. Atlantis Paradise Island is the leader in providing superior epicurean experiences for visitors and the community.

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival showcases world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and celebrated TV personalities with walk-around tasting events, lively culinary demonstrations and classes, and intimate chef-led happy hours, lunches, and dinners.

New: José Andrés and Alex Guarnaschelli join the 2024 festival alongside beloved celebrity chefs and culinary personalities, including Tony Abou-Ganim, Duff Goldman, Robert Irvine, JJ Johnson, Nobu Matsuhisa, Dan McKee, Alon Shaya, Martha Stewart, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern.

Gospel Superstar and GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Hezekiah Walker, Jr. will have an exclusive performance during Gospel Brunch at Café Martinique, and back by popular demand, GRAMMY® Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated musician Wyclef Jean returns to paradise for a late-night concert at the festival’s signature Jerk Jam. Globally known DJ Kim Lee, from Netflix’s Bling Empire, returns for a set at Tacos and Tequila.

Highlights of the festival and WEBB Banks sponsored events for Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival include:

-Conch-Tales at Fish (NEW) – Join award-winning chef José Andrés and renowned restaurateur Mark Brown to learn about conch, a true Bahamian specialty.

-Gospel Brunch (NEW) – An extravagant, all-inclusive brunch at Café Martinique with Gospel Superstar Hezekiah Walker.

-Jerk Jam – A signature event celebrating Jerk, the iconic Caribbean flavor, hosted by chef JJ Johnson and Robert Irvine, with a special performance by multiple Grammy® Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated musician Wyclef Jean.

-Kids in the Kitchen (NEW) – A hands-on, ‘kids only’ event led by Food Network star chef Duff Goldman.

-Sparkles at Sunset will be hosted in Atlantis Paradise Island’s exclusive Bridge Suite.

-Sushi Making Class with Nobu Matsuhisa (NEW) – An intimate class taught by master sushi chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa.

-Michter’s Whiskey Experience with Master Distiller Dan McKee (NEW) – An intimate tasting experience with Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee at The Dilly Club, the award-winning craft cocktail and coffee bar in Atlantis’ Marina Village.

-Taste of Paradise – The festival's signature tasting event with offerings from local Bahamian restaurateurs, including Julie Lightbourne’s Sip Sip and McKenize’s Conch Shack; celebrity chefs Alon Shaya, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern.

-Whisk up Fun: Learn to Bake with Celebrity Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (NEW) – A family-friendly event where young bakers and aspiring chefs can join Alex and her daughter Ava Clark for a hands-on baking class.

-A Wine Dinner with the legendary Martha Stewart (NEW) will be held at the resort’s Ocean’s Edge bluff.

Platinum sponsor WEBB Banks provides world-class wine and spirits brands, such as Robert Mondavi, Beringer, Flor de Cana, Mionetto, and Teremana, to the event, giving guests a wide array of incredible beverage options to complement their culinary experiences. WEBB Banks is a division of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits that manages brokerage operations in the Caribbean, Central, and South America, as well as Global Travel Retail and Cruise.

“WEBB Banks proudly partners with Atlantis once again for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival,” commented Phillip Jarrell, Vice President, Innovation & Key Accounts for WEBB Banks. “We embrace the opportunity to showcase our leading portfolio of exciting brands to reach local and international guests at Atlantis while supporting the festival’s impactful charitable mission.”

In addition to hosting world-famous culinary talent, NPIWFF features Bahamian chefs, eateries, establishments, and the resort’s distinguished chefs and mixologists. Participating Atlantis resort restaurants and bars include Silan, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya; Paranza, the Italian restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Michael White; Café Martinique, Atlantis’ signature dining experience located in Marina Village; Shake Shack Atlantis, the first shack opened in a resort location, offering specialty menu items and a full bar; and The Dilly Club, the lively bar with creative cocktails and a vibrant nightlife.

Local chefs and restaurants participating in NPIWFF include chef Devan Mcphee of Wild Thyme and The London Cocktail Bar; Kenneth McKenzie of McKenzie's Conch Shack; Volanda Rahming of The Boutique Cake; Wayne Moncur of Sun & Ice, among others.

While successfully highlighting the Bahamas as a growing culinary and entertainment hub, Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival also generates awareness for Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), founded in 2005 with the mission to protect and preserve marine wildlife and its endangered habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

In developing programming and production for Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, Atlantis Paradise Island is joined for the second year by Lee Brian Schrager, founder of South Beach Wine & Food Festival and New York City Wine & Food Festival, and Randy Fisher, founder of CREaM (Culinary Related Entertainment and Marketing).

The complete lineup of festival events and tickets are available now at npiwff.org and atlantisbahamas.com. Follow @NPIWFF and @AtlantisBahamas for the most up-to-date festival details. For additional restaurant information, visit atlantisbahamas.com .

Available now: Atlantis Paradise Island’s NPIWFF Festival Pass & Room Package. Guests can save $150 on a festival pass when purchased with a room booking. The package provides access to the most popular evening events and can be combined with the Linger Longer Sale to save up to 25% off rooms.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atlantis Paradise Island