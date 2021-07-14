VILLAGE WHISKEY and TINTO by Chef Jose Garces are Top Food and Drink Destinations in Philly

Broadwayworld recently had a weekend excursion to Philadelphia where we relished the opportunity to visit Village Whiskey and Tinto, the two outstanding restaurants by the renowned Chef Jose Garces. Our readers should put these dining destinations at the top of their list whenever they are in Philly. While the two restaurants are located just steps apart on South 20th Street, they are totally unique dining experiences that are sure to please.

Village Whiskey features a comprehensive selection of more than 200 whiskeys alongside a tempting food menu with a burger that is being hailed as one of the country's best. The restaurant's main focal point is the central bar where talented bartenders shake and stir classic and contemporary cocktails. The décor has classic charm with towering ceilings and exposed brickwork reminiscent of a speakeasy.

We visited early on a Saturday evening and enjoyed the friendly, welcoming service that invites you to be a regular guest. Village Whiskey is an ideal first stop before diving into Philadelphia's club scene.

Highlights of the food menu include snacks and small plates that pair perfectly with drinks. The Golden Hot Wings have fall off the bone tenderness and are served with smoked blue cheese and bread 'n butter pickles. Charred Carrots fuse the Mediterranean flavors of harissa and smoked yogurt with a mellow bourbon honey for an elevated vegetable dish. For a hearty meal experience savor the aptly-named Whiskey King Burger that is garnished with maple bourbon glazed cipollini, Roth Moody blue cheese, Applewood bacon and foie gras. It is a burger lover's dream. There's a winning entry in the chicken sandwich craze with Village Whiskey's Chicken Paillard. Served on a potato bun, the tender fillet has a light, yet spicy breading, roasted pepper mayo, and butter lettuce, and is topped with a fried egg. Guests can also order Large Plates such as Steak Frites, Brick Chicken Frites, and Baby Back Ribs.

The beverage program presents your favorites and Village Whiskey specialties, prepared to perfection. The house Old Fashioned combines indispensable hints of angostura and sugar with subtle lemon, with the body of Old Grand-Dad bourbon. The Commodore is another standout bourbon and citrus drink with mezcal that creates a smoky, yet summery undertone. With their incredible portfolio of spirits, whiskey afficionados and many more have found their home.

Village Whiskey's inviting atmosphere is perfect for couples, small groups or going solo. The eatery has a special culinary flair while remaining true to serving hearty portions and the bold flavors of classic tavern fare. Don't miss the Happy Hour, Wednesday to Sunday from 4 :00 pm to 6 :00 pm and Brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 12 :00 pm to 3 :30 pm. One visit gurarantees that you'll return again and again. Village Whiskey is located at 118 S. 20th Street. Visit: http://philadelphia.villagewhiskey.com/

Tinto by Jose Garces has quickly become a favorite bringing a taste of Spain to the neighborhood. The restaurant offers a selection of shareable snacks, small plates and paellas that pair with their selection of well-selected, affordable wines by the bottle. They also serve wines by the glass and top-notch cocktails. The restaurant's sleek, modern design has attractive rustic touches and wall mirrors to create the ingenious illusion that you are inside a vast wine rack. Tinto's gracious, efficient servers are happy to assist you to make the best menu and drink selections.

Salados, their snacks and salads, are a delightful way to begin your meal. Start with their Ensalada Semplice, a simple green salad with preserved white asparagus, pistachio, and a grapefruit vinaigrette. Don't miss the Croquetas de Pollo, chicken & mahón croquettes complemented by a flavorful artichoke and truffle aïoli. Enjoy a variety of Pinxtos, their small bites to pair with drinks. The Pulpo, a Spanish octopus brochette is a must. The succulent octopus is nestled on a bed of crispy potato with smoked green olive and tomato escabeché. The menu also offers Tins & Toast, premium preserved Spanish products served with pan con tomate and guindilla aioli.

Tinto's paellas are some of the best you will ever have, served in ample portions. This traditional dish has tantalizing flairs that make them irresistible. Indulge in the menu's Basques with confit chicken leg and thigh, Chorizo Chistorra, black olive, watercress, and saffron bomba rice. The Mariscos features calamari, piquillo peppers, mussels, smoked paprika aioli, pea leaves, black squid ink and rice.

With Tinto's own wine shop, you can be assured of a well-selected wine list to pair with your meal that includes Sparkling, Blanco, Tinto, and Reserva. We also suggest their luxurious take on Gin and Tonic over ice with diced fruit.

Tinto has a style all its own, and one that make it one of your favorite spots whenever you are in Philadelphia. It is located at 114 S. 20th Street. For hours of operation, and menus, visit: https://philadelphia.tintorestaurant.com/ .

Photo Credit: Chef Jose Garces by Daniel Krieger ; food and drink by Broadwayworld