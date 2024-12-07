The Fireplace Lounge in Sea Bright, NJ Sizzles Even in the Dead of Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chilly days, empty beaches, flirty cocktails and a roaring fire, escape to the Jersey Shore’s most exciting new lounge experience - The Fireplace Lounge at DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke.

Put on your favorite cashmere and cuddle up in our new exclusive, intimate lounge with ocean views and cozy wood burning hearth. Chill out in our comfy blue leather chairs with wood cocktail tables, soft low lighting and a seductive playlist playing in the background.

Sea Bright’s newest cold weather hot spot sizzles even in the dead of winter! The Fireplace Lounge is like nothing else at the Jersey Shore.

Located in the popular DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke - with its star studded Opentable 4.8 rating - The Fireplace Lounge is totally separate in its look, feel and taste. Everything selected for the new renovation whispers desire!

The Fireplace Lounge’s menu boasts upscale, comfort foods with a twist, many intended to share. Celebrity Chef David Burke - renowned for his celebrity appearances, innovation and numerous international awards - and Chef Rafael Rocha have crafted dishes that evoke fond memories, while also delighting and surprising. Some items on The Fireplace Lounge’s menu are Charcuterie Board, chef’s choice cheeses & charcuterie, marinated artichokes, truffle honey, bread; Oysters on the half shell; French Butter Grilled Cheese, gruyere and muenster cheese, tomato jam; Eggplant Chips, parmesan, tzatziki, tomato jam; Tuna Tartare & Salmon Tartar Cone, balsamic, caviar, sesame seeds; Prime Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio on salt brick with truffle aioli and crispy artichokes, marinated maitakes; Cajun Shrimp Zeppole, Cajun spices, tartar sauce, lemon; Sliced 8-ounce Prime Filet or 14-ounce Strip Loin, B1 Sauce, crispy leeks; and much more. The DRIFTHOUSE a la carte menu is also available in The Fireplace Lounge.

Sip well-constructed cocktails, a premium wine by the glass (over 20 selections) or simply enjoy a great scotch or fine whiskey straight up. Can’t make up your mind? Try our flights of wine or beer. Finish with a house-made decadent dessert, so good, so creative, it will leave you giddy.

Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Fireplace Lounge is available for private parties. Be sure to ask about our VIP Loyalty Program with its many perks, savings and rewards. Open hours are same as DRIFTHOUSE. Tuesday – Thursday 4-10:30; Friday/Saturday 4 – 11; Sunday 4 – 9:30. Times reflect last seating. Closed Monday.

The Fireplace Lounge at Drift House by David Burke is located at 1485 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ 07760. Call (732) 530-9760 and visit www.drifthousedb.com. Follow on social media @drifthousedb and @chefdavidburke.

Photo Credit: Industry Media

Comments