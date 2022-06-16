TUSCAN RED WINES-Wonderful Summer Selections

For those that love all things Italian, get to know Tuscan red wines that are very accessible and pair beautifully with your relaxing summer meals. It's easy to be transported to the rolling hills of Tuscany with these wonderful bottles of wine that include new rising stars and historical "Super Tuscans." Salute!

Montecucco wines - Montecucco Rosso DOC (SRP $20) & Montecucco Sangiovese DOCG (SRP $20-$40) The wines are considered one of the best rising expressions of Sangiovese, Montecucco is the new promise of Tuscan wine. This small region is nestled in the Maremma area, between the Brunello di Montalcino and Morellino di Scansano appellations. Montecucco's main wines are Montecucco Rosso DOC (SRP $20), and, most importantly, Montecucco Sangiovese DOCG (SRP $20-$40), made from a minimum of 90% Sangiovese. Crafted with extreme care and dedication by small family-owned wineries, these hidden gems represent an undiscovered treasure for consumers looking for high quality at accessible prices and a fresh way to explore the Sangiovese grape variety.

Castello del Terriccio Tassinaia 2017 ( SRP $35) Not so far from Bolgheri lies another outstanding gem of Tuscan winemaking. Maremma's Castello del Terriccio is a leader in the category, having played a key role in the Super Tuscan movement from early on. Tassinaia 2017 is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot in almost equal percentages. It is named after the farmhouse on one of the hills called "Le Tassinaie", which means "the place of the stones". After 16 months aging in tonneaux of French oak, the varieties are blended and allowed to age in bottle for at least 12 months before release. We also highly recommend the Castello del Terriccio Tassinaia 2018. This wine is comprised of Sangiovese and Merlot. With its lovely pale ruby red color, it fruity on the nose with notes of strawberry, savory and juicy on the palate with a long pleasant finish.

Tenuta Luce Lucente Toscana IGT 2019 (SRP $30) Moving to the rolling hills of Montalcino, Lucente 2019 (SRP $30) is the second wine of Tenuta Luce's flagship wine, a 50% Sangiovese - 50% Merlot blend with a contemporary style and immediate great pleasure, and like its older sibling, an authentic interpretation of Montalcino and the Tenuta Luce estate. The wine has a deep and bright red color. The nose opens with intense fruity hints of blackberry, plum and currant, enriched by toasted and vanilla nuances. On the palate it is full and enveloping, soft and elegant, with a long fruity finish.

