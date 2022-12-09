Interview: Owner, Vito Coladonato of MASSERIA CAFFE in NYC

Vito Coladonato is the Owner of Masseria Caffe with locations in the Theatre District and Hell's Kitchen. Vito's father is Chef Pino who is one of the owners of the La Masseria Group and is also the head chef for the Group's restaurants. Vito has grew up in the restuarant industry his entire life and is pleased to join his family's business, La Masseria Group.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Vito about his career and Masseria Caffe.

What are your earliest memories of being involved with food and cooking?

From a young age, my father has inspired me to be a part of the culinary industry. When I was a child, I would join my father at Fulton Fish Market before sunrise to select the fish he'd be serving that day. Full of excitement, I would assist with simple duties in the kitchen including, peeling garlic and making pizza. These are examples of experiences that fueled my desire to be a part of the culinary industry.

The Masseria Group has a wonderful reputation. Can you tell us about your involvement and the team?

My involvement with the Masseria Group is to create and expand on our new concept, Masseria Caffe and Bakery. I created the concept to introduce a typical Italian cafe to New York City, which includes choosing the best quality of espresso beans, creating a menu that reflects our ideas and culture, and providing warm hospitality to give our clientele an unforgettable experience.

Masseria Caffe in Hell's Kitchen and the Theatre District are impressive. Why do you think the eateries have been so successful?

Our eateries have had success by keeping our standards high with consistent high quality food and hospitality.

Tell us about some of your favorite pastries and dishes served at Masseria Caffe.

Two of my favorite pastries at Masseria Caffe include the cornetto alla crema, which is a flaky croissant filled with our homemade custard cream, and the panbrioche with prosciutto and asiago, which is made with our delicate, savory housemade bun. Being able to enjoy the cornetto alla crema transports me to Italy, as I have fond memories of starting my mornings eating this pastry with my family in the countryside.

Your coffee program is excellent. What sets it apart from other cafes?

We strive to provide our customers with a consistent cup of coffee on every visit. We have an exceptional training process which allows our team to understand the origins of our coffee, proper extraction of the coffee, and the way to properly steam the milk. Our team prides themselves with knowledge of Italian coffee culture.

What are some of the specialties guests can expect to experience over the holiday season?

For the holiday season, we will have holiday baskets filled with Italian specialty items, such as panettone, pandoro, and torrone. We will also have homemade cookie trays that include pignoli cookies, rainbow cookies, and struffoli.

Is there anything else you'd like our readers to know?

We have a great team of bakers that work tirelessly during the night to ensure we can serve fresh pastries each and every morning. Thank you for your interest. We hope to see you for a cup of coffee and a pastry during this holiday season.

Editor's Note: Check out the special Christmas offerings that are available from Masseria Caffe!

Masseria Caffe will be offering cookie trays for pick-up, including butter cookies, pignoli cookies, and rainbow cookies all freshly baked on premise. Boxes of Biscottiare also available for pick up. The caffè has not forgotten that the holidays also entail shopping for loved ones, coworkers, and friends. With this in mind, the caffè is offering Italian specialty Gift Baskets that range from $55 and up, which can include Panettone or Pandoro - traditional Italian sweet bread; Torrone- Italian nougat; Taralli Pugliese; Amaretti cookies; Lavazza coffee; A variety of chocolates; and La Masseria extra virgin olive oil.

Masseria Cafffe in Hell's Kitchen is located at 891 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019. They also have a sister café at 235 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036 at The Ritz Plaza. Both of the locations are close to major entertainment venues. For more information, menus and hours of operation, please visit https://masseriacaffe9ave.com/. Call (315) 230-4604 and follow them on Instagram @masseriacaffe.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Masseria Caffe and Vito Coladonato