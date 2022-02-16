DISARONNO VELVET and a Special Cocktail Recipe

When the urge to relax and enjoy with a cream-based, indulgent cocktail, Disaronno Velvet is the bottle you want chilling in your fridge. You can easily shake up a boozy, creamy libation when those cravings call.

Disaronno Velvet embodies La Dolce Vita Italian lifestyle and combines the unmistakable taste of Disaronno Originale with fresh cream. This sophisticated liqueur takes any indulgent cream-based cocktail to the next level with notes of almond, chocolate and vanilla. Check out the recipes below for one of our favorites, Velvet Godfather. It's a winter cocktail to enjoy at home on your own or at your next gathering with friends.

Velvet Godfather

2 oz Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur

2 ozThe Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth Irish Whiskey

2 Bar Spoons of Apricot Jam

Directions: Shake all ingredients well with ice and double strain into a chilled rocks glass.

Disaronno Velvet sells for a SRP of $29.99. You can purchase it here. For more information on Disaronno, please visit https://www.disaronno.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disaronno Velvet