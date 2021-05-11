Chef Spotlight: Pastry Chef Celia Lee of MIFUNE New York

MIFUNE New York, the Michelin-recognized Japanese restaurant that focuses on modern Washoku cuisine, has introduced Celia Lee as the restaurant's first-ever Executive Pastry Chef.

Chef Celia's interest in pastries began at the tender age of 14 and led her to attend the French Pastry School in Chicago. In 2013, her final year at the French Pastry School, Chef Celia held an externship at two-Michelin-starred Jean-Georges. Chef Celia's professional career commenced at the Milk Bar Production Kitchen in Brooklyn before she moved on to Ladurée, where she was the Chef de Partie and also worked her way from pastry cook to pastry sous chef at two-Michelin-starred The Modern prior to joining the MIFUNE New York team. As MIFUNE's first Pasty Chef, Chef Celia Lee brings creativity and ingenuity to the Michelin-recognized cast as her inventive desserts change weekly featuring seasonal fruits.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Celia Lee about her career as a pastry chef and MIFUNE New York.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My mother passed away when I was 14 years old, so I walked into a local bakery and told the baker, "I just lost my mom two weeks ago and I really want to keep my mind off it." The baker took me under his wing and took me on as an apprentice. By the time I was 15, I started to realize how much I loved the smell of dough, the technique of French pastries, and the finesse of the fundamentals from baking.

Who were some of your career mentors?

As for career mentors, there are a handful of people that really taught me the true reality of being a pastry chef during my journey. The discipline, confidence, techniques, and art can't be taught solely off of one person. In the end, we're all sponges just absorbing each others' work, standards, and creativity passed down from generations and generations.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

When I attended the French Pastry School in Chicago, my mind was set on just French pastries. My plan was to move to France and just work in a bakery possibly even open my own shop. As I worked mostly in production kitchens after graduating, I suddenly wanted to challenge myself to a harsher and scrupulous kitchen environment to grow in this industry. The answer to the challenge was two-Michelin starred The Modern. The desserts were absolutely beautiful, almost as if every dish had a story to tell. Plated desserts are what influenced and motivated me in my career since it's mostly focused on the details, and not only the taste.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I would say the texture of the components are the most distinguishing features. A former chef I used to work with was a huge fanatic of the science behind pastry arts and taught me everything I know about hydrocolloids. It's incredibly amazing what a gram of xanthan gum can do to your product. Day by day I am testing new recipes to create truly extraordinary desserts that represents my unique signature style.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

Korean food is my favorite type of food. Growing up, my mom always made the best home cooked meals. A bowl of rice, kimchi stew, and a fried egg is one of my favorite meals. It's simple, but it is a meal that tastes amazing and makes me feel nostalgic.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Mifune is a modern French-Japanese restaurant helmed by co-executive chefs Yuu Shimano and Tomohiro Urata. Both chefs are extremely talented and have an amazing background in the culinary industry and at Michelin starred restaurants. Their dishes are flavorful, creative, and traditional. We are currently serving an eight-course omakase menu that changes based upon market availability. This format allows all of us to express our creativity in creating dishes.

MIFUNE New York is located at 245 East 44th St. New York, NY 10017 between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. For more information, full menus, and hours of operation, visit their website, at www.mifune restaurant.com or call 212-986-2800. Follow them on Instagram @mifunenewyork.

Photo Credit: MIFUNE New York